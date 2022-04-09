Bridgerton cut ‘quite a few’ intimate scenes from second season

Bridgerton’s intimacy coordinator has revealed raunchy scenes were cut from the show’s second season.

The highly anticipated second season follows Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) as he develops a romance with Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley).

While season one was filled with steamy scenes between Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and The Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page), viewers were left disappointed by the lack of sex in the latest season.

Bridgerton’s intimacy coordinator, Lizzy Talbot, has since told Glamour that many intimate scenes didn’t make the cut.

She said: “Yeah, there’s always quite a few. It was the same in season one. There were loads of scenes that didn’t make it.”

“We always do more than we need to so there are many options in the edit. I think that that’s a really important thing.”

“I know people have been frustrated that there haven’t been more [sex scenes], but part of it is that we want to give our absolute best.”

Lizzy further explained her job as an intimacy coordinator on the show by saying: “We’re not just there for scenes of simulated sex. Our role is so much broader than that.”

“We’re there for kissing scenes. We’re there for birthing scenes. We’re there for bathing scenes.”

“Anytime an actor is in a vulnerable position or we’re portraying intimacy, whether that’s platonic or romantic, that’s what our job requires. So much of the intimacy isn’t about penetrative sex.”

Lead actor Jonathan Bailey recently defended the lack of sex scenes in Bridgerton Season Two.

The actor, 33, told USA Today: “What you lose in sex scenes you gain in a deeper human understanding, which hopefully enriches the world so that the future intimacy scenes won’t be the heavy feature, and [you] won’t have to lean on them as much.”

“It’s right to surprise an audience and keep them on their toes a bit.”

“It would have been wrong for Kate and Anthony to have got physical any sooner than they did. And I think the payoff is really earned.”

The show’s creator Chris Van Dusen also explained why there were “a lot less sex scenes” in the new season at a press conference last month.

“It was never about quantity for us. Our approach to intimacy on the show is the same as season one – we use these intimate scenes to tell a story.”

“We’ve never done a sex scene for the sake of doing a sex scene, and I don’t think we ever will. It all serves as a larger purpose.”

“The chemistry between [Jonathon and Simone] is just off the charts… There’s so much sexiness in just the looks across the room, and the hands grazing, and the almost touching. You can really feel that build from episode to episode, from scene to scene.”

“You know that when we get there, the climax if you will, the payoff is going to be well worth it.”