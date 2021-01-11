Bridgerton creator teases more seasons of the hit Netflix show

The period drama has made the Top 10 in 190 countries

Chris Van Dusen has teased more seasons of his hit show Bridgerton.

The period drama joined Netflix on Christmas Day, and has been a major success with viewers, reaching the top ten trending flicks on the streaming platform in 190 countries.

Set in early 19th Century London, the series follows eight close-knitted siblings of the powerful Bridgerton family, as they attempt to find love.

Julie Andrews narrates the eight-part series as Lady Whistledown, an anonymous writer who’s regular column details the most scandalous gossip in the world of Regency London high society.

The show is based on novels by Julia Quinn, who has written eight books in the sequel, so does that mean that there will be eight seasons?

In an interview with Collider, Chris revealed: “I feel like the first season was primarily about Daphne and her love story with Simon.

“But, this being a family of eight children and there being eight books, I would love to be able to focus and really tell stories and love stories for all the Bridgerton siblings. For each character, for sure.”

Unsure of what the future holds for characters Daphne and Siomon, the producer revealed: “It’s interesting. I think it’s too early to tell right now. I think that we’re along for the ride of Daphne and Simon’s love story this first season.

“And, I think we’ve done some work in Season 1 to set up other characters. We really dig into Anthony’s love story. We’re really exploring Benedict as well, and Collin, and Eloise relationship. I think it’s a deep well of story for us to explore.”