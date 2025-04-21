Binge-worthy series to watch this Bank Holiday Monday

Bank Holiday Mondays are made for lounging, snacking, and diving into a seriously addictive TV series.

Whether you’re in the mood for a gritty crime drama, a laugh-out-loud comedy, or a fantasy escape, there’s something out there to match your mood.

So grab your comfiest blanket, silence your group chats, and prepare to get hooked. Here are some top binge-worthy picks to make your extra day off absolutely worth it.

1. Fallout (Amazon Prime Video)

Freshly dropped and already a hit, Fallout is based on the beloved video game series and blends post-apocalyptic survival with dark humour and action-packed storytelling.

Think The Last of Us, but with a satirical, retro-futuristic twist.

2. Ripley (Netflix)

A slick, slow-burn psychological thriller, Ripley is a gorgeously shot reimagining of Patricia Highsmith’s classic character.

Andrew Scott delivers a chilling, magnetic performance that makes this a must-watch for fans of mind games and noir vibes.

3. The Bear (Disney+)

Season 2 of The Bear takes the chaos of running a restaurant to new emotional depths.

It’s part kitchen drama, part meditation on grief, ambition, and dysfunctional family ties. With tight episodes and incredible performances, this one’s perfect for a full-day binge.

4. One Day (Netflix)

If you want something heartfelt and beautifully told, One Day is a masterclass in emotional storytelling.

Based on David Nicholls’ bestselling novel, this new adaptation gives Emma and Dexter’s story fresh life, with a format that makes you want to press “next episode” every time.

5. Succession (NOW TV/Sky)

If you’ve somehow managed to avoid spoilers so far, now is the time to start Succession.

With its Shakespearean family drama, savage humour, and cutthroat boardroom battles, it’s an elite binge-watch. Warning: you will start talking like a Roy by episode three.

6. Blue Eye Samurai (Netflix)



Craving something visually stunning and narratively gripping? Blue Eye Samurai is an animated revenge epic set in Edo-period Japan.

It’s mature, stylish, and unexpectedly emotional – a real hidden gem if you haven’t checked it out yet.

7. Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Feel-good and full of heart, Ted Lasso is the ultimate comfort watch.

If you’re looking for something to lift your spirits, the optimism and humour of Coach Lasso and his ragtag football crew will do the trick — and maybe even inspire some life lessons along the way.

8. True Detective: Night Country (NOW TV/Sky)

The latest instalment of True Detective, led by the powerhouse pairing of Jodie Foster and Kali Reis, delivers eerie vibes, icy tension, and a mystery that pulls you in hard.

If you’re into dark, moody storytelling with a supernatural edge, this one’s a winner.

Whatever your vibe this Bank Holiday — heart-racing thrills, soulful drama, or pure escapism — there’s a binge-worthy series waiting to take over your day (and possibly your life).

Just don’t forget to stretch every few episodes and keep snacks within reach.