Billy reveals how he REALLY feels about Danica after being dumped from Love Island

Billy Brown and Summer Botwe were dumped from the Love Island villa on Wednesday night.

The Islanders’ VIP party at the Vibe Club was cut short by Laura Whitmore’s bombshell entrance, where she announced that the pair, along with Danica Taylor and Dami Hope, were the public’s least favourite Islanders.

The girls opted to save Dami because of his strong connection with Indiyah Pollack, while the boys chose to save Danica as she had more of a “willingness” to get to know new bombshells.

Billy and Danica had been getting to know each other before the 23-year-old abruptly told the dancer that he didn’t want to explore a romantic connection with her.

At first, the 21-year-old seemed to take the news on her chin, however, at the VIP party, things became heated between them.

In his exit interview, Billy revealed there is “no bad blood” between himself and Danica.

“I feel fine,” he explained. “The reason I did that was because I didn’t want to waste time. I said to Danica that ‘I’d rather tell you now that I haven’t felt that click rather than just carry on and we’re not going anywhere.’”

“I’d rather leave and know that I’ve been true to myself rather than drag it on and pretend we’re a happy couple when we’re not. We did have good times but it wasn’t a romantic thing. There is no bad blood there.”

Billy came under fire from Danica after she found out that he had told the boys of their bedtime antics, which he admitted he would change if he could.

When asked who he thought could make it to the Love Island final, and nab the £50,000 cash prize, he answered, “I think Paige and Adam because things are moving quickly for them. Or Ekin-Su and Davide!”

Love Island continues tomorrow night at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

