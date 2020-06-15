Rylan Clarke-Neal and Davina McCaul have returned to our screens

Big Brother is BACK! And fans are loving it

Big Brother returned to our screens last night, with a new series called Big Brother: Best Shows Ever, and fans can’t get enough.

Presenting the series from their own homes, Davina McCaul and Rylan Clark-Neal revisited series one in the very first episode.

Airing on E4, the first episode saw the presenters look back over the Nasty Nick scandal, and showed viewers what the original tasks were like.

Hundreds of viewers took to Twitter to share their delight that the show was back, with many asking for the series to return:

Petition for @Channel4 to bring back Big Brother! We need it back, @bbuk you are MISSED #bbuk retweet guys ❤️📺 — Ryan Ruckledge (@ryruckledge) June 14, 2020

Everyone in 2000 watching the housemates confront Nick on the 24/7 live feed #BBUK pic.twitter.com/zaaNQ3VrfD — D✨ (@bet_binch) June 14, 2020

If only the world could sit down at a table like this and talk things out #BBUK pic.twitter.com/BpXRpgdvfy — dan (@thequalitydan) June 14, 2020

It’s hard to convey to someone who wasn’t around in the summer of 2000 just how huge #BBUK was when it started. There really hasn’t been anything like it since then in terms of the immediate impact on television and pop culture — Declan Cashin (@Tweet_Dec) June 14, 2020

In 20 years time will we be chatting on a social media platform about any reality shows today? No. Remarkable legacy #bbuk — Luke Marsden (@LukeMarsden) June 14, 2020

I actually cannot believe how engrossed I am by this single episode of a 20 year old TV show #BBUK pic.twitter.com/gze7ngTV71 — sᴜᴘᴇʀ ᴛᴠ (@superTV247) June 14, 2020

On the latest episode of the Gosscast, Goss.ie Founder Ali Ryan talks to Limerick influencer Lucy Fitz.

The influencer reveals why she took a break form social media, giving up alcohol and THAT viral Leaving Cert video: