Big Brother fans fume as Virgin Media Ireland announces they won’t be airing the new season

Big Brother fans have been left fuming as Virgin Media Ireland announces they won’t be airing the new season.

Virgin Media Ireland has been airing the ITV show since 2015, when the broadcaster purchased the rights to do so in Ireland.

However, ahead of the 2025 series, Virgin Media has announced it will not be airing the new series.

In case you've heard otherwise:—Virgin Media will not be airing Big Brother this season. We know there's been some confusion, and we appreciate your understanding. We're focusing on fresh new content we think you'll love. Stay tuned! 😊 — Virgin Media Television (@VirginMedia_TV) September 24, 2025

In a post to X, the official account wrote: “In case you’ve heard otherwise:—Virgin Media will not be airing Big Brother this season.”

“We know there’s been some confusion, and we appreciate your understanding. We’re focusing on fresh new content we think you’ll love. Stay tuned!”

Meanwhile, the Virgin Media IE account also shared the news, writing: “Virgin Media will not be airing Big Brother this season. We know there’s been some confusion, and we appreciate your understanding. We’re focusing on fresh new content we think you’ll love. Stay tuned!”

Goss.ie have contacted Virgin Media Television for a comment.

In response to the news, some viewers have threatened to quit their Virgin Media subscription, with one writing: “Canceling my virgin subscription this is a p**s take,” on social media.

See what others said below:

Virgin Media aren’t showing Big Brother UK this is devastating!!! Someone needs to tell me how I’m gonna watch it from Ireland 😭😭😭😭 — Grace Rattigan (Reck) (@frillyflossy) September 24, 2025

Very disappointing that @VirginMedia_TV have decided to not air Big Brother in ireland this year. It makes no sense when irish people can apply to be on the show but can’t watch it? Also a former winner and host is the presenter of your biggest show. Sort this mess out #BBUK — Daniel (@danielarf21) September 21, 2025

What are we gonna do now that Virgin Media isn’t showing big brother this year 😭 — Sarah Reilly (@SarahReilly94) September 24, 2025

Raging that @VirginMedia_TV won’t be airing Big Brother this year 😫 #BBUK — Miss Taken 🎀💬 (@MissTakenDublin) September 24, 2025

The abysmal Virgin Media Player forcing me to buy a VPN so I can watch Big Brother UK, atleast I won’t have to deal with it buffering every 2 minutes anymore pic.twitter.com/XMLa1nusD4 — Reba News and Updates (@BAB00SHKA_1) September 24, 2025