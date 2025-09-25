Ad
Big Brother fans fume as Virgin Media Ireland announces they won’t be airing the new season

Sophie Byrne | Showbiz Correspondent
Big Brother fans have been left fuming as Virgin Media Ireland announces they won’t be airing the new season.

Virgin Media Ireland has been airing the ITV show since 2015, when the broadcaster purchased the rights to do so in Ireland.

However, ahead of the 2025 series, Virgin Media has announced it will not be airing the new series.

In a post to X, the official account wrote: “In case you’ve heard otherwise:—Virgin Media will not be airing Big Brother this season.”

“We know there’s been some confusion, and we appreciate your understanding. We’re focusing on fresh new content we think you’ll love. Stay tuned!”

Meanwhile, the Virgin Media IE account also shared the news, writing: “Virgin Media will not be airing Big Brother this season. We know there’s been some confusion, and we appreciate your understanding. We’re focusing on fresh new content we think you’ll love. Stay tuned!”

AJ Odudu and Will Best as the hosts

Goss.ie have contacted Virgin Media Television for a comment. 

In response to the news, some viewers have threatened to quit their Virgin Media subscription, with one writing: “Canceling my virgin subscription this is a p**s take,” on social media.

See what others said below:

