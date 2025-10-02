Ad
BBC announces TWO new Peaky Blinders seasons focused on Shelby family

Cillian Murphy in Peaky Blinders
Sophie Byrne | Showbiz Correspondent
The BBC has revealed that Peaky Blinders will make a comeback to Birmingham with two new seasons.

The historical crime thriller, which was created by Steven Knight, will follow a new “generation of Shelbys” as they compete to win the city’s enormous post-World War II reconstruction project.

Steven, whose new drama House of Guinness is currently a hit on Netflix, announced the news, saying: “I’m thrilled to be announcing this new chapter in the Peaky Blinders story.”

Steven Knight attends the Special Screening of Netflix’s ‘House of Guinness’, at the Lighthouse Cinema, Dublin on September 18th, 2025. (Photo by Andres Poveda/StillMoving.Net for Netflix)

“Once again it will be rooted in Birmingham and will tell the story of a city rising from the ashes of the Birmingham blitz.”

“The new generation of Shelbys have taken the wheel and it will be a hell of a ride.”

The two new seasons will consist of six 60-minute episodes each.

Peaky Blinders

Lindsay Salt, director of BBC Drama, said of the upcoming series: “This game-changing show made a huge impact when it first came to our screens 12 years ago and it is one of the BBC’s most-loved dramas.”

“Steven has worked his magic once again and I can’t wait for his scripts to be brought to life when filming begins in Birmingham. We are delighted to be working with Kudos, Garrison Drama and Netflix on this epic show. There’s plenty of drama for Peaky fans to look forward to!”

