BBC announce brand new Strictly Come Dancing judge – replacing Bruno Tonioli

The BBC has announced Anton Du Beke as a brand new Strictly Come Dancing judge.

The 54-year-old will replace Bruno Tonioli on the panel later this year, who will not be able to take part in the upcoming series due to uncertainty regarding travel amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The professional dancer will join returning judges Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse, and Craig Revel Horwood on the panel.

Anton commented: “My loves I cannot tell you how thrilled I am to be stepping into Bruno’s brogues for the next series of ‘Strictly’.

“It’s a dream come true to be judging alongside the best of the best and I promise to be kinder to all the couples than any of them have ever been to me.”

Bruno also said: “Whilst I am gutted to not be on the show this year there is one person and one person only that could take my place – it’s just a shame they weren’t available … ha ha.”

“Darlings, I’m kidding, I’m kidding! Seriously though, I have to tell you, Anton is Mr Strictly and if anybody is filling in for me, it has to be him.”

“I honestly wouldn’t have it any other way and I am so excited to see him waggle his paddle.”

Anton joined Strictly during its first series, and is the only professional dancer to have danced in every series to date – bringing plenty of experience and expertise to the panel.

