We have some bad news for fans of the Gossip Girl reboot, as it has been cancelled by HBO Max after just two seasons.

Showrunner Joshua Safran confirmed the sad news on social media earlier this week.

He wrote: “So here’s the goss: it is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to announce GOSSIP GIRL will not be continuing on HBO Max.”

“We are currently looking for another home, but in this climate, that might prove an uphill [battle], and so if this is the end, at least we went out on the highest of highs.”

“Thank you for watching, and I hope you’ll tune into the finale next Thursday to see how it all comes together,” Joshua added.

An HBO Max spokesperson said in a statement to Entertainment Weekly: “We are very grateful to Josh Safran, Stephanie Savage and Josh Schwartz for bringing us back to the Upper East Side and all the scandals at Constance Billard.” “Although we are not moving forward with a third season of Gossip Girl, we thank them for the enticing love triangles, calculated backstabbing and impeccable fashion this series brought to a new audience.” The revival series largely focuses on the lives of main characters Audrey Hope, Zoya Lott and Otto ‘Obie’ Bergmann IV.

Lead actress Emily Alyn Lind plays ‘Audrey’, alongside Whitney Peak, who plays ‘Zoya’, and Eli Brown, who stars as ‘Otto’.

The cast also includes Tavi Gevinson, who plays ‘Kate Keller’, Jordan Alexander, who stars as ‘Julien Calloway’, and Savannah Lee Smith, who plays ‘Monet de Haan’.

Zión Moreno also plays ‘Luna La’, Evan Mock stars as ‘Akeno “Aki” Menzies’, and Thomas Doherty plays ‘Max Wolfe’.

The show’s official summary reads: “Eight years after the original website went dark, a new generation of New York private school teens are introduced to the social surveillance of Gossip Girl.”

“The prestige series will address just how much social media-and the landscape of New York itself-has changed in the intervening years.”

None of the original cast appear in the reboot, but Kristen Bell returned to narrate the series as the voice of Gossip Girl.

The revival series is available to watch on the RTÉ Player in Ireland.