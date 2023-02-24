Bad news for fans of HBO’s Succession

HBO’s critically-acclaimed satirical drama Succession is set to end with its upcoming fourth season.

Creator and showrunner Jesse Armstrong confirmed the news during an interview with the New Yorker.

He said: “The end has always been kind of present in my mind. From season two, I’ve been trying to think: Is it the next one, or the one after that, or is it the one after that?”

Jessie said that he and his fellow writers had been planning the show’s end since late 2021, and admitted HBO let him make the call.

“HBO has been generous and would probably have done more seasons, and they have been nice about saying, ‘It’s your decision.’ That’s nice, but it’s also a responsibility in the end – it feels quite perverse to stop doing it,” he explained.

The series follows media mogul Logan Roy (Brian Cox) and his family’s fight over his legacy.

The series features a stellar cast, including Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Nicholas Braun, Kieran Culkin, Matthew Macfadyen and Sarah Snook.

The fourth and final season of Succession will premiere on HBO in the US on March 26, before it airs on Sky Atlantic and NOW in the UK on March 27.