Ant and Dec take savage swipe at Tommy Fury after he ‘pulled out’ of I’m A Celeb last minute

Ant and Dec took a savage swipe at Tommy Fury during the launch episode of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! on Sunday night.

The professional boxer, 25, was set to appear on this year’s series, but reportedly “pulled out last minute for a more lucrative opportunity”.

During the first episode, the popular hosts threw shade at Tommy as they discussed getting Irish boxing champ Barry McGuigan to sign up for the show.

Ant and Dec told viewers that they managed to get such a big name because “it was either do this or fight a YouTuber on Netflix”.

As fans will know, Tommy has fought two YouTubers in the boxing ring – including KSI and Jake Paul.

The former Love Island star hasn’t stepped foot inside the ring since his win against KSI last October.

However, Tommy confirmed his return to the fight game on Sunday as he’s set to take on former UFC star Darren Till at the Co-op Live Arena in Manchester next January.

It’s likely this fight caused him to pull out of his appearance on I’m A Celeb.

A TV insider previously told The Sun: “Bosses are surprised Tommy has chosen to pull out of I’m A Celebrity at this late stage as it would have been a great opportunity for him too.

“Thankfully, the execs already had some great names waiting in the wings so they’ll now be looking at which ones fit best into the line up already booked so they can deliver a truly great series.

“With only weeks to go, bosses have lined up one of the most exciting casts in the show’s history.”

According to reports, Tommy’s departure opened the door for Maura Higgins to join the series as a latecomer.

A source told the outlet: “With Tommy Fury pulling out it gave show bosses the opportunity to look at other Love Island stars and Maura stood out as the perfect candidate.

“She’ll bringing a bit of glamour to the jungle and make a brilliant campmate because she’s got a great sense of humour and is bound to get on with everyone.

“It’s shaping up to be a strong year for women on I’m A Celebrity this year.”