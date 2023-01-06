Ant and Dec reveal HUGE I’m A Celeb shake-up ahead of All Stars series

Ant and Dec have revealed a huge shake-up ahead of the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! All Stars series.

The highly anticipated spin-off was filmed in South Africa and is expected to air early this year.

Speaking on ITV’s Lorraine, Dec said: “It’s kind of an all-stars… Taking some of your favourite campmates from the last 20 years and taking them for a brand new challenge in South Africa.”

“So it’s a completely different landscape and they’re doing it again,” the TV presenter continued. “They’re competing to become the first ever I’m A Celebrity ‘Legend of the Savanna’… It’s very special.”

Ant explained: “And it’s slightly different to the show we do in Australia because they go head to head in trials and whoever loses leaves.”

“It’s quite brutal, so that’s how we decided the winner.”

“We’ve done it, we’ve shot it and it’s really, really good.”

Speaking about the comparison between South Africa and Australia, Ant joked: “Do you know what though, there was loads of baboons when we filmed the series.”

“There was baboons everywhere. Like we’d be in the middle of doing a trial and then you would just hear the noise, literally just behind the cameraman, and a whole family of baboons…”

“Is that what you call them? A group of baboons? A school of baboons?”

“I don’t know. A babble of baboons would just sit watching the trial.”

Dec said: “They came along in the middle of the trial, they just came along and just sat there. That was the audience, yeah!”

“Hopefully there will be a few more watching when it goes on telly…”

Ant joked: “We didn’t get any laughs from the baboons!”

The reported line-up for the All Stars series includes: Princess Diana’s former butler Paul Burrell, presenter Gillian McKeith, TOWIE star Georgia Toffolo, and model Janice Dickinson.

Coronation Street stars Andrew Whyment and Helen Flanagan, ex EastEnders actors Dean Gaffney and Joe Swash, presenter Myleene Klass and Olympian Fatima Whitbread also reportedly took part in the show.

They’re said to have joined cricketer Phil Tufnell, boxer Amir Khan, Diversity dancer Jordan Banjo, Happy Mondays legend Shaun Ryder and Countdown star Carol Vorderman.