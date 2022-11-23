Ant and Dec reveal camp shake-up ahead of I’m A Celeb final

Ant and Dec has revealed there will be a camp shake-up ahead of the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! final.

ITV recently confirmed that the last episode of this year’s series will air on Sunday, November 27.

There are seven celebrities remaining in the Australian jungle, after Boy George became the latest campmate to be evicted from the show on Tuesday night.

Ahead of the final of the show, Ant and Dec revealed that there would no longer be a camp leader – a position previously held by Matt Hancock and Mike Tindall.

“Here’s a fact for you: Mike is no longer camp leader,” Ant said.

“Now that the celebrities are leaving every day, there won’t be any more camp leaders.”

On Sunday, someone will be crowned either the King or Queen of the Jungle.

There are currently seven celebrities vying for the coveted title: Mike, Matt, Seann Walsh, Jill Scott, Owen Warner, Chris Moyles and Babatunde Aléshé.

With the end of the series in sight, I’m A Celeb fans are hoping to soon see the return of the iconic trial Celebrity Cyclone.

The fan-favourite trial sees the final four celebrities dress up in superhero-inspired costumes and trek slightly uphill with chunky stars.

The plot twist, however, is that they are being pelted with water and plastic balls as they make their way through the course.

The celebrities decide amongst themselves who will trek to each stage of the course; the first campmate will take four stars, the second will take three from the first campmate, and so on.