Another MAJOR star has been linked to this year’s I’m A Celeb line-up

Another MAJOR star has been linked to this year’s I’m A Celeb...

Olympic gold medallist Mo Farah has reportedly signed up for this year’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

According to The Sun, the 37-year-old will join campmates at Gwrych Castle in Wales next month, after quarantining for two weeks.

An insider said: “Mo’s been a big fan of the show for years and was just waiting for the right time in his career to do it.”

“He obviously has an excellent level of fitness and mental focus so will be great at the Bushtucker Trials and will be a positive addition for keeping up team morale for campmates – especially as a lot of the celebs are worried how cold it will be.”

“It’s his first foray into reality TV so he’s a bit nervous about the challenges and will miss his family,” the source continued.

“But he thinks it’ll be an amazing experience and the opportunity of a lifetime. It’s a massive coup for producers to bag Mo for the series. Everyone’s really excited about the signing and think he’ll be a hit with viewers.”

“It’s the first time he’s agreed to do anything like this, so it’ll be a massive draw for sports fans,” the insider added.

Over the weekend, a host of stars were ‘confirmed’ for this year’s I’m A Celeb, after they were papped arriving at a promo shoot.

The line-up includes TV presenter Vernon Kay, West End star Ruthie Henshall, tenor Russell Watson, paralympian Holly Arnold, broadcaster Victoria Derbyshire, Coronation Street star Beverley Callard, Strictly Come Dancing pro AJ Pritchard, and EastEnders actress Jessica Plummer.

A total of ten celebrities are expected to take part in this year’s I’m A Celebrity, which will kick off on November 15.

The show is celebrating its 20th series this year, and will be filmed in the UK for the first time ever due to the coronavirus pandemic.