ANOTHER Dancing On Ice star has pulled out of the show after contracting Covid-19

Joe-Warren Plant and his partner Vanessa Bauer have been forced to pull out of Dancing On Ice after testing positive for Covid-19.

In a statement, the actor said: “Having tested positive for COVID this now means the end of the competition for Vanessa and I.”

“I have loved every minute of being a part of Dancing On Ice and I am disappointed as I feel I had so much more to give and was working hard to perfect each performance.”

“Thank you so much to Vanessa for being a fantastic teacher and although its been cut short, I’ve thoroughly enjoyed this experience.”

“Thank you to all the crew who have been brilliant and especially thanks to the other cast members, they have been hugely supportive and I wish them all the very best,” he added.

An ITV spokesperson also said: “We can confirm that following positive COVID tests, Joe-Warren Plant and Vanessa Bauer have had to withdraw from this year’s competition.”

“They’ve been wonderful on the show this year and we thank them for all their dedication and beautiful performances.”

Joe is the fourth celebrity to pull out of this year’s Dancing On Ice.

Denise Van Outen and Billie Faiers both quit the show after sustaining injuries, and Rufus Hound left the series after testing positive for Covid-19.

Rufus was subsequently replaced by comedian Matt Richardson, but it’s not known if there’s a stand-in for Joe in place.

Dancing On Ice continues Sunday at 6pm on ITV and Virgin Media One.