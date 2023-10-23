Another celebrity has been eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing

Eddie Kadi has been eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing.

The comedian and his professional partner Karen Hauer became the fourth couple to leave the show on Sunday night.

They were faced Zara McDermott and her professional partner Graziano Di Prima in the dance-off.

After the result was read out, Eddie told host Tess Daly: “I’ve really enjoyed this, it’s something I’ve always wanted to do – I love dancing.”

“This has been the highest moment of my career – it’s the happiest I’ve ever been. But not just for me – my family – my little baby girl is at home doing the Men in Black dance.”

“More importantly, this little African boy, I just wanted my culture to shine. Everything I stand for, when it comes to my comedy, when it comes to my presenting, is based on my culture, is based on my upbringing and I wanted that to shine most importantly.”

Addressing Karen, he added: “Even more importantly, this wonderful queen. There are two parts to this show – we want to entertain.”

“I believe that God has brought this to me. I just want to make people happy and this gem over here has kept me happy. I love you so much, God bless you.”

Karen then told Eddie: “You are a treasure. I’m going to miss you – well, I’ll see you tomorrow! We’re going to take up Congolese dancing!”

“I just want to thank you so much for being so positive and bringing such light and smiling, just a beauty to all of us. I want to thank you so much.”