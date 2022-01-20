And Just Like That fans want justice for Steve Brady after latest episode

WARNING! This article contains spoilers for And Just Like That.

And Just Like That fans are calling for justice for Steve Brady, after watching the latest episode of the Sex and the City reboot series.

The HBO Max series follows Carrie Bradshaw (played by Sarah Jessica Parker), Charlotte York (Kristin Davis) and Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) as they navigate love and friendship in their 50s.

The revival series has seen Miranda strike up a romance with Carrie’s boss and comedian Che Diaz (played by Sara Ramirez), despite still being married to her longtime love Steve Brady (David Eigenberg).

In episode eight of the show, Che finds out Miranda is not in an open marriage, and tells her: “Jesus Christ, Miranda, why did you even put yourself out there if you’re not available? It’s not fair to not bring this up until now.”

“I don’t sneak around. I don’t cheat and I don’t lie. I’m a lot of things, but I’m not a homewrecker.”

Che then tells Miranda that this is the end of their romance “until you figure out your life.”

In a heartbreaking scene, Steve is seen on the couch searching for his missing hearing aid when Miranda comes in and asks him for a divorce.

She says: “I want more, more everything, more connection, more energy, more sex, more me, more, Steve, more!”

Steve replies: “You and me, we’ve been together for a long time and it’s always like this. You don’t think that I’m enough, that I’m kind of enough, and then I’m not enough again. And I’m always there, hanging in there for us.”

“Then finally in the last couple of years we come to a place where it’s not so god damn, f**king up and down every day where it’s kind of the same… that’s married life, Miranda, that’s life.”

“I’m too old to rally for us again. I don’t want to,” Steve says. “And I don’t want you to,” Miranda tells him, adding that she’s met someone.

And Just Like That… it’s all over for one of our favourite TV couples.

Taking to Twitter to react to the scenes, one viewer wrote: “So you tell me I binge watched SATC to fall in love with Steve Brady and now I’m watching AJLT and this bitch Miranda is leaving him for some shit comedian? Bulls***. Garbage.”

Another tweeted: “I am so regretting starting @AndJustLikeThat. Look I’m all for Miranda finding her true self and not being stuck in a marriage she doesn’t want anymore . But I seriously hate what they have done to Steve Brady. He doesn’t deserve this disrespect.”

Check out more tweets below:

and just like that… is so disrespectful to my #1 short king Steve Brady pic.twitter.com/FeiU8Ht3p7 — johnny roastbeef (@hotwingheiress) January 14, 2022

WHAT ARE THEY DOING TO MY SWEET STEVE BRADY — kara nesvig (@karanesvig) January 13, 2022

Steve Brady deserves SO MUCH BETTER than this #AndJustLikeThat — Briana Luca (@bribrilukes) January 15, 2022

The writers of #AndJustLikeThat seriously have something major against Steve Brady. How could you take one of the most beloved characters and do that to him? And just like that, I’m done with this trash. 🚮 — Rosa Golightly (@RosaGolightly) January 14, 2022

I am so regretting starting @AndJustLikeThat. Look I'm all for Miranda finding her true self and not being stuck in a marriage she doesn't want anymore . But I seriously hate what they have done to Steve Brady. He doesn't deserve this disrespect — Michelle Halligan (@misfitcena) January 20, 2022

Justice for Steve Brady I swear to GOD — donate to your local abortion fund (@youowetheworld) January 20, 2022

Justice for Steve Brady — Emma Kelly (@TooManyEmmas) January 20, 2022