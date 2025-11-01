All the TV shows and movies coming to Netflix in November 2025

With a new month on the horizon, we’re turning our attention to everything new that Netflix UK and Ireland will have on offer for us this November.

Over the next few weeks, the streaming service will be delivering an exciting mix of returning shows, new movie releases, and classic fan-favourites.

Whether it’s the fifth and final season of the sci-fi epic Stranger Things, or Jacob Elordi’s new movie Frankenstein, here’s everything you need to know about what will be arriving on Netflix UK and Ireland in November 2025:

TV Shows

Motherland season 4 – November 1

Squid Game: The Challenge season 2 – November 4

Death By Lightning – November 6

Selling The OC Season 4 – November 12

The Beast in Me – November 13

Broadchurch – November 18

A Man on the Inside season 2 – November 20

Stranger Things season 5 (Volume 1) – November 27

Films

Frankenstein – November 7

A Merry Little Ex-Mas – November 12

Champagne Problems – November 19

Train Dreams – November 21

Jingle Bell Heist – November 26

Documentaries

Being Eddie – November 12

Selena y Los Dinos – November 17

ONE SHOT with Ed Sheeran: A Music Experience – November 21

