All the TV shows and films coming to Netflix this week – including Robbie Williams’ tell-all series

A lot of exciting new movies and TV shows are coming to Netflix this week.

From Robbie Williams’ brand new series, to the start of the Christmas films, there’s something for everyone joining the streaming giant in the coming days.

Take a look:

Robbie Williams

Robbie Williams joins Netflix on November 8.

The limited series’ official synopsis reads: “After 25 years of his record-breaking solo career, Robbie looks back on his younger self and reflects on a lifetime spent in the spotlight.”

Reminiscence

Starring Hugh Jackman, Reminiscence joins the streaming platform on November 6.

Its official synopsis reads: “A private investigator who specialises in reconnecting people with lost memories stumbles into a conspiracy when he takes on a mysterious clients.”

The Killer

The Killer, starring Michael Fassbender, joins Netflix on November 10.

Its official synopsis reads: “After a fateful near miss, an assassin battles his employers – and himself – on an international hunt for retribution he insists isn’t personal.”

The Claus Family 3

Is it too early for Christmas films?

The Claus Family 3 joins Netflix on November 8.

Its official synopsis reads: “When the delivery of presents goes wrong and Grandpa Noel gets in trouble, siblings Jules and Noor must work together to save Christmas. Can they do it?”