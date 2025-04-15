All the ‘rumoured’ celebrities for Celebrity Traitors UK

As part of the BBC’s annual plan for 2025/26, the broadcaster confirmed that the first season of Celebrity Traitors will be released in the “autumn”, followed by season 4 of The Traitors in “early 2026”.

However, filming for the show is expected to start in Scotland this month.

According to The Sun, executives have put in place a military-style operation to make sure the all-star cast is kept under-wraps.

However, many famous names have been rumoured as cast members, including big names like Courtney Cox.

The contestants rumoured for a potential Celebrity Traitors so far:

Bob Mortimer

Charlotte Church

Kate Garraway

Jennifer Saunders

Alan Carr

Paloma Faith

Tom Daley

Clare Balding

Stephen Fry

Robert Peston

Courteney Cox

Rebekah Vardy

Coleen Rooney

Rylan Clark

However, despite the speculation, a BBC spokesperson told The Independent of casting rumours: “The Traitors is a game that includes lies and deception, thus it would be foolhardy for any Faithful to speculate before the game has begun.”

The BBC Press Office announced the news via X last August.

The time for talk is over! #TheTraitors has been commissioned for a fourth series as well as a nine-part celebrity version for #iPlayer and BBC One – and series three has already been filmed against the backdrop of the Scottish Highlands Find out more ➡️ https://t.co/RtyIgfyQLk pic.twitter.com/Zk3E20jI8l — BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) August 22, 2024

“The time for talk is over! #TheTraitors has been commissioned for a fourth series as well as a nine-part celebrity version for #iPlayer and BBC One,” the announcement read. “And series three has already been filmed against the backdrop of the Scottish Highlands.”