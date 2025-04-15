Ad
HomeLatest

Latest Posts

All the ‘rumoured’ celebrities for Celebrity Traitors UK

Claudia Winkleman | The Traitors UK
Sophie Byrne
Sophie Byrne
Sophie Byrne
Sophie Byrne

As part of the BBC’s annual plan for 2025/26, the broadcaster confirmed that the first season of Celebrity Traitors will be released in the “autumn”, followed by season 4 of The Traitors in “early 2026”.

However, filming for the show is expected to start in Scotland this month.

According to The Sun, executives have put in place a military-style operation to make sure the all-star cast is kept under-wraps.

The Traitors UK 2025

However, many famous names have been rumoured as cast members, including big names like Courtney Cox.

The contestants rumoured for a potential Celebrity Traitors so far:

  • Bob Mortimer
  • Charlotte Church
  • Kate Garraway
  • Jennifer Saunders
  • Alan Carr
  • Paloma Faith
  • Tom Daley
  • Clare Balding
  • Stephen Fry
  • Robert Peston
  • Courteney Cox
  • Rebekah Vardy
  • Coleen Rooney
  • Rylan Clark

However, despite the speculation, a BBC spokesperson told The Independent of casting rumours: “The Traitors is a game that includes lies and deception, thus it would be foolhardy for any Faithful to speculate before the game has begun.”

The BBC Press Office announced the news via X last August.

“The time for talk is over! #TheTraitors has been commissioned for a fourth series as well as a nine-part celebrity version for #iPlayer and BBC One,” the announcement read. “And series three has already been filmed against the backdrop of the Scottish Highlands.”

 

Ad
Sophie Byrne
Sophie Byrne

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Irish Showbiz

us showbiz

uk showbiz

Latest News

@goss.ie
161.0k Followers
Follow

Contact us

Call to action

Interested in advertising with Goss Meda? Email our Sales Team below for our advertising rates.

EMAIL