All the ‘rumoured’ celebrities for Celebrity Traitors UK

As part of the BBC’s annual plan for 2025/26, the broadcaster confirmed that the first season of Celebrity Traitors will be released in the “autumn”, followed by season 4 of The Traitors in “early 2026”.
However, filming for the show is expected to start in Scotland this month.
According to The Sun, executives have put in place a military-style operation to make sure the all-star cast is kept under-wraps.
However, many famous names have been rumoured as cast members, including big names like Courtney Cox.
The contestants rumoured for a potential Celebrity Traitors so far:
- Bob Mortimer
- Charlotte Church
- Kate Garraway
- Jennifer Saunders
- Alan Carr
- Paloma Faith
- Tom Daley
- Clare Balding
- Stephen Fry
- Robert Peston
- Courteney Cox
- Rebekah Vardy
- Coleen Rooney
- Rylan Clark
However, despite the speculation, a BBC spokesperson told The Independent of casting rumours: “The Traitors is a game that includes lies and deception, thus it would be foolhardy for any Faithful to speculate before the game has begun.”
The BBC Press Office announced the news via X last August.
The time for talk is over! #TheTraitors has been commissioned for a fourth series as well as a nine-part celebrity version for #iPlayer and BBC One – and series three has already been filmed against the backdrop of the Scottish Highlands
— BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) August 22, 2024
