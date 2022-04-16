All the new movies and TV shows on Netflix this month

We can always rely on Netflix to churn out hit after hit, and this month is no different…

Over 40 new TV shows and films have joined the streaming platform for April, so get ready for some serious binge-watching this weekend.

Here is a list of all the new additions on Netflix this month:

TV Shows

Trivia Quest (April 1) — Test your knowledge of history, art, science and more across varying levels of difficulty in this interactive trivia series.

— Test your knowledge of history, art, science and more across varying levels of difficulty in this interactive trivia series. Get Organized with The Home Edit: Season 2 (April 1) — Clea and Joanna return to tame the clutter of celebrities and everyday clients with their signature rainbow style, opening a door into their lives.

— Clea and Joanna return to tame the clutter of celebrities and everyday clients with their signature rainbow style, opening a door into their lives. The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On (Episodes 1-8 April 6, Episodes 9-10 April 13) — Get hitched or call it quits? Couples put their love to the test — while shacking up with other potential matches — in a provocative reality series.

— Get hitched or call it quits? Couples put their love to the test — while shacking up with other potential matches — in a provocative reality series. Dirty Lines (April 8) — In 1980s Amsterdam, an enterprising college student stumbles into a new career at a phone sex line started by two wildly different brothers.

— In 1980s Amsterdam, an enterprising college student stumbles into a new career at a phone sex line started by two wildly different brothers. Elite: Season 5 (April 8) — At Las Encinas, a new semester means a new victim, a new perpetrator and a new mystery as the students find themselves drowning in secrets.

— At Las Encinas, a new semester means a new victim, a new perpetrator and a new mystery as the students find themselves drowning in secrets. Hard Cell (April 12) — Events planner-turned-women’s prison governor Laura Willis documents the thrills and spills of life behind bars in this delightfully dry comedy series.

Heirs to the Land (April 15) — Resourceful young Hugo Llor works to make a name for himself in 14th-century Barcelona while keeping a vow he made to the Estanyol family.

— Resourceful young Hugo Llor works to make a name for himself in 14th-century Barcelona while keeping a vow he made to the Estanyol family. Anatomy of a Scandal (April 15) — A psychological thriller and gripping courtroom drama, the series infiltrates Britain’s elite through personal and political scandal, where the truth lies between justice and privilege.

— A psychological thriller and gripping courtroom drama, the series infiltrates Britain’s elite through personal and political scandal, where the truth lies between justice and privilege. Better Call Saul: Season 6 Part 1 (April 19) — The Emmy-winning series returns for a sixth season.

— The Emmy-winning series returns for a sixth season. Russian Doll: Season 2 (April 20) — After enduring the wildest night of their lives — over and over again — Nadia and Alan stumble into another bewildering existential adventure.

— After enduring the wildest night of their lives — over and over again — Nadia and Alan stumble into another bewildering existential adventure. Heartstopper (April 22) — Teens Charlie and Nick discover their unlikely friendship might be something more as they navigate school and young love in this coming-of-age series.

— Teens Charlie and Nick discover their unlikely friendship might be something more as they navigate school and young love in this coming-of-age series. Selling Sunset: Season 5 (April 22) — New loves. Old foes. An exciting fresh face. With the luxury market on fire, competition comes to a boil at the brokerage. Who’ll shine — or stumble?

Hold Tight (Coming Soon) — A teenager’s disappearance disrupts the seemingly perfect lives of families from an affluent Warsaw suburb, slowly unveiling their darkest secrets.

— A teenager’s disappearance disrupts the seemingly perfect lives of families from an affluent Warsaw suburb, slowly unveiling their darkest secrets. Grace and Frankie: Season 7 – The Final Episodes (April 29) — Seven years ago, Grace and Frankie’s lives turned upside down when their longtime husbands left them for…each other. A history-making 94 episodes later, Grace and Frankie continue to show themselves, their families, and their fans what it means to live life to the fullest, fearlessly and unapologetically. This may be their final chapter, but they’re just getting started.

— Seven years ago, Grace and Frankie’s lives turned upside down when their longtime husbands left them for…each other. A history-making 94 episodes later, Grace and Frankie continue to show themselves, their families, and their fans what it means to live life to the fullest, fearlessly and unapologetically. This may be their final chapter, but they’re just getting started. Bullsh*t The Gameshow (April 27) — Contestants strive to correctly answer difficult trivia questions. And when they can’t, they simply move on to plan B: lying through their teeth.

— Contestants strive to correctly answer difficult trivia questions. And when they can’t, they simply move on to plan B: lying through their teeth. Ozark: Season 4 Part 2 (April 29) — Marty and Wendy are rid of Helen and climb to the top of Navarro’s empire. They find another opportunity to get out of the Ozarks but some past sins won’t stay buried and the most dangerous threats come from blood.

Films

Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood (April 1) — A man narrates stories of his life as a 10-year-old boy in 1969 Houston, weaving tales of nostalgia with a fantastical account of a journey to the moon.

— A man narrates stories of his life as a 10-year-old boy in 1969 Houston, weaving tales of nostalgia with a fantastical account of a journey to the moon. The Bubble (April 1) — Comedy about a group of actors and actresses stuck inside a pandemic bubble at a hotel attempting to complete a sequel to an action franchise film about flying dinosaurs.

— Comedy about a group of actors and actresses stuck inside a pandemic bubble at a hotel attempting to complete a sequel to an action franchise film about flying dinosaurs. Furioza (April 6) — A policewoman makes her ex-boyfriend an offer he can’t refuse: either he infiltrates and informs on a gang of hooligans, or his brother goes to jail.

— A policewoman makes her ex-boyfriend an offer he can’t refuse: either he infiltrates and informs on a gang of hooligans, or his brother goes to jail. Metal Lords (April 8) — For teenage misfits Hunter and Kevin, the path to glory is clear: devote themselves to metal. Win Battle of the Bands. And be worshipped like gods.

— For teenage misfits Hunter and Kevin, the path to glory is clear: devote themselves to metal. Win Battle of the Bands. And be worshipped like gods. The In Between (April 8) — After losing the love of her life in a tragic accident, a brokenhearted teen begins to believe that he’s sending her signs from beyond the grave.

The Taming of The Shrew (Coming Soon) — When a heartbroken scientist moves back home to start over, her scheming brother hires a handsome stranger to convince her to sell their land.

— When a heartbroken scientist moves back home to start over, her scheming brother hires a handsome stranger to convince her to sell their land. Choose or Die (April 15) — Tempted by a chance to win unclaimed prize money, two friends reboot a mysterious 1980s video game and step into a surreal world of next-level terror.

— Tempted by a chance to win unclaimed prize money, two friends reboot a mysterious 1980s video game and step into a surreal world of next-level terror. Along for the Ride (April 22) — The summer before college, studious Auden meets mysterious Eli, and — on nightly quests — he helps her experience the carefree teen life she was missing.

— The summer before college, studious Auden meets mysterious Eli, and — on nightly quests — he helps her experience the carefree teen life she was missing. Silverton Siege (April 27) — Tensions collide when a bank heist goes awry after an anti-apartheid strike. Based on a true story.

Comedy Specials

Ronny Chieng: Speakeasy (April 5) — In this stylish follow up to his highly acclaimed debut Netflix stand-up comedy special, Ronny Chieng performs live in New York City in the intimate setting of the Chinese Tuxedo bar and restaurant. Ronny shares his take on the pandemic, race relations, cancel culture and stories from his experiences as an international touring comic.

In this stylish follow up to his highly acclaimed debut Netflix stand-up comedy special, Ronny Chieng performs live in New York City in the intimate setting of the Chinese Tuxedo bar and restaurant. Ronny shares his take on the pandemic, race relations, cancel culture and stories from his experiences as an international touring comic. Michela Giraud: the Truth, I Swear! (April 6) — Career success. Fame’s shortcomings. The cringeworthy label of “curvy” and tough ballet days during her youth. Michela Giraud has a whole lot to unpack.

All About Gila (April 21) — Popular Spanish comedians take the stage — and pick up the phone — to honor the esteemed Miguel Gila, recreating his most beloved stand-up performances.

— Popular Spanish comedians take the stage — and pick up the phone — to honor the esteemed Miguel Gila, recreating his most beloved stand-up performances. David Spade: Nothing Personal (April 26) — David Spade makes his Netflix comedy special debut with Nothing Personal. From sharing his disdain for crabs to his unique approach to turning down drugs, David proves that no topic is off limits.

Documentaries

Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story (April 6) — TV star Jimmy Savile charmed a nation with his eccentricity and philanthropy. But sexual abuse allegations expose a shocking unseen side of his persona.

— TV star Jimmy Savile charmed a nation with his eccentricity and philanthropy. But sexual abuse allegations expose a shocking unseen side of his persona. Return to Space (April 7) — Elon Musk and SpaceX engineers embark on a historic mission to return NASA astronauts to the International Space Station and revolutionize space travel.

— Elon Musk and SpaceX engineers embark on a historic mission to return NASA astronauts to the International Space Station and revolutionize space travel. Senzo: Murder of a Soccer Star (April 7) — Soccer player Senzo Meyiwa was a national hero before his killing shocked South Africa. Who did it, and why? This docuseries dives into the evidence.

Our Great National Parks (April 13) — An epic five-part series narrated by President Barack Obama that invites viewers to celebrate and discover the power of our planet’s greatest national parks and wild spaces.

— An epic five-part series narrated by President Barack Obama that invites viewers to celebrate and discover the power of our planet’s greatest national parks and wild spaces. White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch (April 19) — Abercrombie & Fitch conquered malls in the late ‘90s and early ‘00s with gorgeous models, pulsing dance beats and a fierce scent. But while the brand was running white hot, its popular “all-American” image began burning out as controversy came to light surrounding its exclusionary marketing and discriminatory hiring.

— Abercrombie & Fitch conquered malls in the late ‘90s and early ‘00s with gorgeous models, pulsing dance beats and a fierce scent. But while the brand was running white hot, its popular “all-American” image began burning out as controversy came to light surrounding its exclusionary marketing and discriminatory hiring. The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes (April 27) — In this documentary, an investigative journalist reexamines the mysterious death of Marilyn Monroe, sharing his extensive audio interviews with the people who surrounded her.

Kids & Family

The Last Bus (April 1) — After embarking on a life-changing field trip, a group of whip-smart students fight to save humanity from an army of ruthless drones.

— After embarking on a life-changing field trip, a group of whip-smart students fight to save humanity from an army of ruthless drones. Green Eggs and Ham: Season 2 (April 8) — A secret story, an unsolved mystery, a new beginning — and spies! Settle in for a second helping of Seuss-inspired fun and epic adventure.

— A secret story, an unsolved mystery, a new beginning — and spies! Settle in for a second helping of Seuss-inspired fun and epic adventure. The Creature Cases (April 12) — Special agents Sam and Kit hop the globe with their sleuthing skills, science facts and cool gadgets to solve the animal kingdom’s many mysteries.

Battle Kitty (April 19) — A warrior kitten must defeat all the monsters on Battle Island in order to be crowned a champion. An interactive animated adventure from Matt Layzell.

— A warrior kitten must defeat all the monsters on Battle Island in order to be crowned a champion. An interactive animated adventure from Matt Layzell. Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles (April 28) — An impulsive, samurai-wannabe rabbit and his new warrior friends join forces to protect their city from monsters, ninjas, gang members and evil aliens.

Anime

Tiger & Bunny 2 (April 8) — Mismatched hero duo Wild Tiger and Barnaby lead the way in keeping the peace and getting sponsors as heroes from around the world enter the fray.

— Mismatched hero duo Wild Tiger and Barnaby lead the way in keeping the peace and getting sponsors as heroes from around the world enter the fray. Ultraman: Season 2 (April 14) — Ultraman is joined by Seven, Ace, Zoffy, Jack and Taro and together, the united Ultraman brotherhood takes on a new alien threat.

Pacific Rim: The Black: Season 2 (April 19) — Piloting Atlas Destroyer with Mei and Boy in tow, Hayley and Taylor continue their journey to Sydney, but first, they must get past a bloodthirsty cult.

— Piloting Atlas Destroyer with Mei and Boy in tow, Hayley and Taylor continue their journey to Sydney, but first, they must get past a bloodthirsty cult. Bubble (April 28) — In an abandoned Tokyo overrun by bubbles and gravitational abnormalities, one gifted young man has a fateful meeting with a mysterious girl.