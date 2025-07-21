All the Love Island UK couples who are still together

Love Island UK has become a summer staple for reality TV fans, known for its steamy romances, dramatic recouplings, and unforgettable personalities.

But while sparks often fly under the villa lights, not every connection survives once the cameras stop rolling. Still, a few lucky couples have defied the odds (and the tabloid headlines) to build lasting relationships outside the villa.

From wedding bells to baby announcements, here are all the Love Island UK couples who are still going strong today:

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have had a whirlwind few years, rising to fame as one of Love Island’s most iconic couples.

After moving in together post-show, they welcomed their daughter, Bambi, and seemed stronger than ever.

In July 2023, Tommy proposed, but just a year later, in August 2024, the couple surprised fans by announcing their split.

However, the pair have since rekindled their romance, and are now happily raising their daughter together.

Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt

Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt captured hearts during the 2017 season of Love Island.

Their relationship went from strength to strength after the show, and they welcomed their first child, a daughter named Nell, in October 2020.

Less than a year later, they tied the knot on September 2, 2021, surrounded by familiar faces.

The couple welcomed their second child Nora, who has autism, in May 2022. Two years later, their family grew again with the arrival of their son, Brodie.

Cara de la Hoyde and Nathan Massey

Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey first met on the second season of Love Island, and won the reality show in 2016.

Three years later, they got married with a fairytale wedding in Kent, England in 2019.

The pair now share two children, Freddie and Delilah.

Jess Shears and Dom Levers

Jess Shears and Dom Levers struck up a romance on the 2017 series of Love Island.

They tied the knot in Mykonos the following year, making them the second Love Island couple to marry after meeting on the reality show.

The Love Island stars now share two children together.

Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen

Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen were the first ever Love Island couple to get married.

The pair tied the knot at Gosfield Hall in Essex on September 15, 2018.

In June 2022, the pair welcomed their first child, a son named Abel Jacob Bowen.

In February 2025, Olivia and Alex surprised fans when they announced they were expecting again, and the couple are set to welcome a baby girl later this year.

Millie Court and Liam Reardon

Millie Court and Liam Reardon have had an eventful couple of years.

After winning the show in 2021, the pair quickly moved in together in Essex.

However, the pair shocked fans when they announced their split in July 2022, only to reconcile a year later.

Their relationship is now stronger than ever, and they share a podcast titled Liam and Millie.

Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope

Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope were featured on the 8th season of Love Island, and have been together since 2022.

As of today, the couple are still going strong and have moved in together, often attending showbiz events in London.

Indiyah and Dami are recognised as one of the best couples to come from the show.

Sanam Harrinanan and Kai Fagan

Sanam Harrinanan and Kai Fagan won the winter series of Love Island in 2023.

While they aren’t married, Kai proposed to Sanam on a romantic boat ride in Cambridge in April 2024.

The couple are set to wed this August, and their nuptials is sure to attract a host of other Love Island stars.

Sophie Piper and Joshua Ritchie

Sophie Piper and Joshua Ritchie met on Love Island:All Stars in 2024, where they made it to the final.

The couple finished in third place on the show and have been going strong since.

Despite split speculation in the past, the pair celebrated their first anniversary in March 2025.

Lucie Donlan and Luke Mabbott

While the pair did not feature on the same series, love still found a way to bring Luke and Lucie together.

The pair met in July 2020 after Luke slid into Lucie’s DMs, and the pair have been inseparable ever since.

Luke popped the question in December 2021, when the pair were on a romantic trip to Finland, and they are now in the process of planning their dream wedding.

Molly Smith and Tom Clare

Tom Clare and Molly Smith fell in love on the first season of Love Island: All Stars, which they won.

The couple have since taken a major step by buying their first house together, which they are currently renovating.

Fans are eagerly anticipating an engagement announcement, however Molly has insisted they’re in no rush to walk down the aisle.

Will Anderson and Uma Jammeh

Uma Jammeh and Wil Anderson met on season 11 of Love Island in 2024.

When Wil was dumped, Uma made the bold choice to leave the villa with him, citing how deeply connected she felt to him from the very start.

Soon after, the couple moved in together in London. Fast forward to July 14, 2025, exactly one year after their villa exit, Uma and Wil announced their engagement via Instagram.

Uma shared a photo of her pear-shaped diamond ring while Wil cheekily commented, “I liked it, so I put a ring on it,” referencing Beyoncé’s “Single Ladies,” to the delight of fans and fellow Islanders.

Luca Bish and Grace Jackson

Luca Bish and Grace Jackson struck up a romance on Love Island: All Stars earlier this year.

While they didn’t make it official on the show, Luca later asked Grace to be his girlfriend during a romantic trip to Abu Dhabi.

Jessie Wynter and Will Young

Jessie Wynter and Will Young found each other on series 9 of Love Island in 2023.

The couple have been glued at the hip ever since, with the pair splitting their time between the UK and her native Australia.

The couple are constantly plagued by engagement speculation, with Will often referring to Jessie as his “wife”. So will 2025 finally be the year he pops the question?