All the differences between season three of The Summer I Turned Pretty and the book so far

The highly anticipated third season of The Summer I Turned Pretty premiered on July 16, marking the end of the beloved series.

In the final new season, Belly (Lola) grapples with her past with Conrad (Christopher Briney) despite his brother Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) being “her future.”

The Summer I Turned Pretty is based on the novels by Jenny Han, whose credits also include To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before and Fire with Fire.

Warning: Spoilers for Season 3 are ahead.

Time Jump Extended: The show fast-forwards about four years beyond Season 2, compared to the two-year leap in the book.

Flashbacks & Mini Leaps: While mostly focused on the current timeline, Season 3 weaves in flashbacks and shorter time hops—including memories like a Europe trip—that the book handles with less frequent flashbacks.

Here are some of the points of difference so far in series vs book:

The main plot of the story takes place during the summer before Belly’s senior year of college; in the book, Belly was 19.

In the book, Jeremiah proposes soon after his spring break cheating scandal, and Belly accepts quickly.

The show features a delayed engagement post-accident in Episode 2, with a proposal at the hospital.

In the book, Jeremiah cheats with Lacie during a brief breakup; and Belly’s forgiveness feels sudden.

In the show, the betrayal is reframed—revealed during college spring break—and serves as a turning point. Belly’s relationship with him is shown as sexually intimate, more grown-up and nuanced.

In the series, Belly and Jeremiah appear in Paris (filming seen at Notre Dame)—not in the book, where she studies abroad in Spain.

Laurel and John’s reconnection during a literary conference is new—book does not include this subplot.

Season three gives Steven and Taylor a major subplot, including a dramatic car accident, where their characters are much more minor in the book.

The show introduces a subplot where Conrad is accepted at Stanford, suffers panic attacks, and debates his future—which is completely absent in the novel.

A new episode will be added weekly until the series finale on Sept. 17.