REVEALED: All of the pairings for Strictly Come Dancing 2025

The full Strictly Come Dancing 2025 pairings have been revealed.

The popular BBC series kicked off on Saturday, September 20.

The celebrities taking part in this year’s show have been paired with a pro dancer, and all are hoping to impress viewers on the dance floor.

Check out the full line-up below:

Thomas Skinner and Amy Dowden

Vicky Pattison and Kai Widdrington

Alex Kingston and Johannes Radebe

Balvinder Sopal and Julian Caillon

Chris Robshaw and Nadiya Bychkova

Ellie Goldstein and Vito Coppola

George Clarke and Alexis Warr

Harry Aikines-Aryeetey and Karen Hauer

Dani Dyer-Bowen and Nikita Kuzmin

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink and Lauren Oakley

Karen Carney and Carlos Gu

La Voix and Aljaz Skorjanec

Lewis Cope and Katya Jones

Ross King and Jowita Przystal

Stefan Dennis and Dianne Buswell

