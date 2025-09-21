REVEALED: All of the pairings for Strictly Come Dancing 2025

The full Strictly Come Dancing 2025 pairings have been revealed.
The popular BBC series kicked off on Saturday, September 20.
The celebrities taking part in this year’s show have been paired with a pro dancer, and all are hoping to impress viewers on the dance floor.
Check out the full line-up below:
Thomas Skinner and Amy Dowden
Vicky Pattison and Kai Widdrington
Alex Kingston and Johannes Radebe
Balvinder Sopal and Julian Caillon
Chris Robshaw and Nadiya Bychkova
Ellie Goldstein and Vito Coppola
George Clarke and Alexis Warr
Harry Aikines-Aryeetey and Karen Hauer
Dani Dyer-Bowen and Nikita Kuzmin
Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink and Lauren Oakley
Karen Carney and Carlos Gu
La Voix and Aljaz Skorjanec
Lewis Cope and Katya Jones
Ross King and Jowita Przystal
Stefan Dennis and Dianne Buswell
