REVEALED: All of the pairings for Strictly Come Dancing 2025

Strictly Come Dancing 2025 cast
Sophie Byrne | Showbiz Correspondent
The full Strictly Come Dancing 2025 pairings have been revealed.

The popular BBC series kicked off on Saturday, September 20.

The celebrities taking part in this year’s show have been paired with a pro dancer, and all are hoping to impress viewers on the dance floor.

Check out the full line-up below:

Thomas Skinner and Amy Dowden

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BBC Strictly (@bbcstrictly)

Vicky Pattison and Kai Widdrington

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BBC Strictly (@bbcstrictly)

Alex Kingston and Johannes Radebe

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BBC Strictly (@bbcstrictly)

Balvinder Sopal and Julian Caillon

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BBC Strictly (@bbcstrictly)

Chris Robshaw and Nadiya Bychkova

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BBC Strictly (@bbcstrictly)

Ellie Goldstein and Vito Coppola

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BBC Strictly (@bbcstrictly)

George Clarke and Alexis Warr

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BBC Strictly (@bbcstrictly)

Harry Aikines-Aryeetey and Karen Hauer

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BBC Strictly (@bbcstrictly)

Dani Dyer-Bowen and Nikita Kuzmin

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BBC Strictly (@bbcstrictly)

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink and Lauren Oakley

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BBC Strictly (@bbcstrictly)

Karen Carney and Carlos Gu

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BBC Strictly (@bbcstrictly)

La Voix and Aljaz Skorjanec

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BBC Strictly (@bbcstrictly)

Lewis Cope and Katya Jones

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BBC Strictly (@bbcstrictly)

Ross King and Jowita Przystal

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BBC Strictly (@bbcstrictly)

Stefan Dennis and Dianne Buswell

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BBC Strictly (@bbcstrictly)

