Alan Carr ‘in talks to have a chat show comeback’ amid Celebrity Traitors success

Alan Carr is reportedly set to return with his very own chat show.

It has been speculated that the BBC are “in talks” with the comedian to potentially offer him a hosting gig on his very own chat show.

Alan is no stranger to the world of chat shows, as he previously hosted Chatty Man on Channel 4 for seven years, from 2009 until its end in 2016.

Amid his continued success as one of the stars of the hit series The Celebrity Traitors, the BBC are now believed to be eyeing the 49-year-old up to present a new chat show with the broadcaster.

A source recently told The Sun: “Alan is a natural raconteur and viewers are getting to see him at his absolute best.”

They continued: “Not only is he eminently likeable, he also has an incredible contacts book, so could pull in a few huge names onto his show.”

They added: “His agent has been sent a raft of offers and ideas over the past ten days, and the BBC are keen to keep their stand-out Traitors asset.”

As well as starring in The Celebrity Traitors, Alan has previously had a working relationship with the BBC. The stand-up has hosted a number of projects with the broadcaster, including shows on Radio 2 and his travel TV series, Adventures with Amanda Holden.

The beloved comedian is continuing to receive enormous praise from Celebrity Traitors viewers, as he provides hilarious moments as one of the ‘Traitors’.

The record-breaking show, which is hosted by Claudia Winkleman, sees Alan and his two fellow Traitors – TV presenter Jonathan Ross and singer Cat Burns – secretly ‘murdering’ the show’s other contestants in a bid to steal up to £100,000 for their chosen charity.

The first episode of the acclaimed Celebrity Traitors – which also stars the likes of Celia Imrie, Nick Mohammad and Kate Garraway – reached over 12 million viewers, making the series the most-watched season of any version of The Traitors UK.

Fans have been quick to praise Alan for his funny antics on the show, with many taking to his Instagram account to express their delight.

“Alan is making the show. Absolutely so so so hilarious!” one viewer commented.

“Alan Carr is everything in this series,” another wrote.

“Alan you’re hilarious, loving it,” a third user agreed.