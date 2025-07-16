Ad
Adolescence star Owen Cooper reacts to his history-making Emmy nomination

Owen Cooper in Adolescence | Netflix
Adolescence star Owen Cooper has reacted to his history-making Emmy nomination.

The 15-year-old is nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, and is the youngest actor ever to be nominated in the category.

Owen is nominated alongside Javier Bardem (Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story), Bill Camp (Presumed Innocent), Rob Delaney (Dying For Sex), Peter Sarsgaard (Presumed Innocent), Ashley Walters (Adolescence).

Stephen Graham and Owen Cooper in Adolescence | Netflix

In the limited series, Owen played 13-year-old Jamie Miller, who is accused of killing his female classmate.

Created by and starring Stephen Graham as the young boy’s father, it has won praise for highlighting the very real and harmful online propaganda affecting young boys in this day and age.

The series has won 13 Emmy nominations in total, and Owen has revealed how he found out the exciting news.

“I was in my living room and I put on the TV. Then I found it we got 13 nominations. It’s just crazy,” he told the Los Angles Times.

Owen Cooper and Erin Doherty in Adolescence | Netflix

When asked how he felt to be the youngest actor ever nominated in that category, he said: “I heard about that the other day. It’s hard to even think about that stuff, to be honest. It’s crazy. I don’t even know how to put that into words, really.

Owen added: “I don’t care if I win. I’ll just get there, eat nice food, meet a lot of people. And I’ll be in L.A. where the weather is nice. I’m not bothered by the result at the end of the day.”

Meanwhile, the show’s creator and star Stephen Graham, who is nominated in the lead actor category, has joked they’re all going to get a “minibus” to the Emmys in September.

Stephen Graham in Adolescence

“There was just something magical that happened with this show, and it was the true definition of an ensemble,” he said.

“My true gratitude is not the fact that we got 13 nominations. It’s the fact that every single person, every single player, every single part of the crew is being acknowledged for what we achieved as a collective.

“What we do is not a game of golf. We managed this collective consciousness between us.”

