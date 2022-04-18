A prequel to The Crown is in the works.

According to Variety, producer Left Bank Pictures have been in discussions over a prequel to the hit Netflix series.

The prequel will reportedly start with the death of Queen Victoria in 1901, and will run up to where The Crown began, which was with the wedding of Queen Elizabeth II in 1947.

The spin-off series would cover the reigns of four kings in 50 years: Edward VII (1901-10), George V (1910-36), Edward VIII (1936), and George VI (1936-52).

The Crown is due to return for its fifth instalment at the end of the year, featuring a new all-star cast.

Elizabeth Debicki will take on the role of Princess Diana, while Dominic West is taking over from Josh O’Connor as Prince Charles.

Imelda Staunton will take over from Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II and Jonathan Pryce will portray Prince Philip.

Princess Anne will be played by Claudia Harrison, Lesley Manville will star as Princess Margaret and Jonny Lee Miller will take on the role of former British Prime Minister John Major.

Check out the first look of the new season below: