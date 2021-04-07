A major streaming platform has bought the rights to a docu-series about Kanye West

The series has been over 20 years in the making

A major streaming platform has bought the rights to a docu-series about...

Netflix has acquired the rights to a documentary series about Kanye West, which has been over 20 years in the making.

According to Billboard, the series will include never-before-seen footage of the rapper over two decades – documenting his career as an artist and fashion designer.

The documentary will also focus on his failed presidential bid in 2020, and the death of his mother Donda West in 2007.

It’s not yet known if his impending divorce from Kim Kardashian will be included in the series.

The reality star filed for divorce from Kanye back in February, after almost seven years of marriage.

The former couple share four kids together – North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, who is almost 2.

The docu-series is helmed by Clarence “Coodie” Simmons and Chike Ozah, who directed and produced Kanye’s music videos for Jesus Walks and Through the Wire.

It’s set for release on the streaming platform later this year.