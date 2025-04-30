It has been confirmed that a Desperate Housewives spin-off is on the way, with Kerry Washington set to produce.

According to E! News, the new series is currently in development at Onyx Collective and will be entitled Wisteria Lane.

It’s described as “a fun, sexy, darkly comedic soap/mystery in the vein” of the original show, which ran from 2004 to 2012.

The spin-off will follow an upper-class group of neighbours hiding secrets behind their picture-perfect lives.

Created by Marc Cherry, the iconic Desperate Housewives starred Felicity Huffman, Eva Longoria, Marcia Cross, and Nicollette Sheridan.

During its eight seasons, it earned seven Emmys and three Golden Globes, and Marc also recently hinted at working on his own revival of the series while admitting that he had “a couple of ideas.”

Speaking with People, the TV writer said: “I would probably want to do the idea maybe in an earlier decade.”

“Because the character I miss writing the most is actually Wisteria Lane. That was the most fun playground anyone in the history of television has ever had, because we owned the whole street. I know that street like the back of my hand.”

Although a lot of time has passed, Marc added: “There’s times when I go, ‘You know what? I wonder if I could write Wisteria Lane in like, 1966.’”

However, if the entire original cast would be up for a reboot if another story.

Eva, who played Gabrielle Solis in the series, told Entertainment Tonight last Just that she “would be the first to sign up” for a revival.

Terri, who portrayed Susan Mayer, had a different stance on the the matter, and told E! News back 2023: “It was a beautiful place to work up there.

“The actual Wisteria Lane is probably one of the most amazing sets to get to work on. It’s just at the top of the hill of Universal. It really overlooks the whole city. It’s a gorgeous place to go.”