The series is based on Nadia Forde's family history

A brand new Dublin-based comedy is coming to RTÉ

A brand new Dublin-based comedy called ‘The Lido’ is coming to RTÉ.

Created by Irish model Nadia Forde, the series will revolve around an Italian-run Fish and Chip shop in 1980s Dublin – focusing on family relationships, and rivalries in the Italian-Irish community.

Filmmaker Rioghnach Ni Ghrioghair has been announced as the lead writer, alongside Eamann Westland.

The series is being co-produced by Stephen McCormack’s Reflektor Media and Matt Scott’s Play Human, in collaboration with Northern Ireland Screen.

RTÉ’s Justin Healy is also attached as an executive producer.

The heartwarming comedy will include themes such as immigration, equality, and family loyalty.