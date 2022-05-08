2022 BAFTA TV Awards: The FULL list of winners

The 2022 BAFTA TV Awards took place in London on Sunday evening.

Richard Ayoade hosted the awards show, which kicked off at 6pm, from The Royal Festival Hall.

Michelle Keegan, Aimee Lou Wood, Giovanni Pernice, Katie Piper, Lee Mack, Lorraine Kelly, Martin Freeman, Rochelle Humes, Rose Ayling-Ellis, Suranne Jones, Susanna Reid, Tom Daley and Oscar-winning actress Olivia Coleman all presented awards on the night.

Check out the full list of winners below:

Leading actress

Jodie Comer, Help – Channel 4 – WINNER

Denise Gough, Too Close – ITV

Emily Watson, Too Close – ITV

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown – Sky Atlantic

Lydia West, It’s A Sin – Channel 4

Niamh Algar, Deceit – Channel 4

Leading actor

Sean Bean, Time – BBC One – WINNER

David Thewlis, Landscapers – Sky Atlantic

Hugh Quarshie, Stephen – ITV

Olly Alexander, It’s A Sin – Channel 4

Samuel Adewunmi, You Don’t Know Me – BBC One

Stephen Graham, Help – Channel 4

Supporting actress

Cathy Tyson, Help – Channel 4 – WINNER

Céline Buckens, Showtrial – BBC One

Emily Mortimer, The Pursuit of Love – BBC One

Jessica Plummer, The Girl Before – BBC One

Leah Harvey, Foundation – Apple TV+

Tahirah Sharif, The Tower – ITV

Supporting actor

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession – Sky Atlantic – WINNER

Callum Scott Howells, It’s A Sin – Channel 4

David Carlyle, It’s A Sin – Channel 4

Nonso Anozie, Sweet Tooth – Netflix

Omari Douglas, It’s A Sin – Channel 4

Stephen Graham, Time – BBC One

Entertainment performance

Big Zuu, Big Zuu’s Big Eats – Dave – WINNER

Alison Hammond, I Can See Your Voice – BBC One

Graham Norton, The Graham Norton Show – BBC One

Joe Lycett, Joe Lycett’s Got Your Back – Channel 4

Michael McIntyre, Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel – BBC One

Sean Lock, 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown – Channel 4

Male performance in a comedy programme

Jamie Demetriou, Stath Lets Flats – Channel 4 – WINNERS

Joe Gilgun, Brassic – Sky Max

Ncuti Gatwa, Sex Education – Netflix

Samson Kayo, Bloods – Sky One

Steve Coogan, This Time with Alan Partridge – BBC One

Tim Renkow, Jerk – BBC Three

Female performance in a comedy programme

Sophie Willan, Alma’s Not Normal – BBC Two – WINNER

Aimee Lou Wood, Sex Education – Netflix

Aisling Bea, This Way Up – Channel 4

Anjana Vasan, We Are Lady Parts – Channel 4

Natasia Demetriou, Stath Lets Flats – Channel 4

Rose Matafeo, Starstruck – BBC Three

Drama series

In My Skin – BBC Three – WINNER

Manhunt: The Night Stalker – ITV

Unforgotten – ITV

Vigil – BBC One

Single drama

Together – BBC Two – WINNER

Death of England: Face to Face – Sky Arts

Help – Channel 4

I Am Victoria – Channel 4

Mini-series

Time – BBC One – WINNER

It’s A Sin – Channel 4

Landscapers – Sky Atlantic

Stephen – ITV

Soap and continuing drama

Coronation Street – ITV – WINNER

Casualty – BBC One

Emmerdale – ITV

Holby City – BBC One

International

The Underground Railroad – Amazon Prime

Call My Agent! – Netflix

Lupin – Netflix

Mare of Easttown – Sky Atlantic

Squid Game – Netflix

Succession – Sky Atlantic

Entertainment programme

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway – ITV – WINNER

An Audience With Adele – ITV

Life & Rhymes – Sky Arts

Strictly Come Dancing – BBC One

Comedy entertainment programme

The Lateish Show With Mo Gilligan – Channel 4 – WINNER

The Graham Norton Show – BBC One

Race Around Britain – YouTube

The Ranganation – BBC Two

Scripted comedy

Motherland – BBC Two – WINNER

Alma’s Not Normal – BBC Two

Stath Lets Flats – Channel 4

We Are Lady Parts – Channel 4

Features

Big Zuu’s Big Eats – Dave – WINNER

Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing – BBC Two

Sort Your Life Out – BBC One

The Great British Sewing Bee – BBC One

Daytime

The Chase – ITV

Moneybags – Channel 4

Richard Osman’s House of Games – BBC Two

Steph’s Packed Lunch – Channel 4

Must-see moment

Strictly Come Dancing, Rose and Giovanni’s silent dance to Symphony – BBC One – WINNER

An Audience With Adele, Adele’s surprised by the teacher who changed her life – ITV

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, Ant and Dec dig at Downing Street’s lockdown parties – ITV

It’s A Sin, Colin’s devastating Aids diagnosis – Channel 4

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, UK Hun? – Bimini’s verse – BBC Three

Squid Game, Red Light, Green Light game – Netflix

Current affairs

Fearless: The Women Fighting Putin (Exposure) – ITV – WINNER

Four Hours At The Capitol – BBC Two

The Men Who Sell Football (Al Jazeera Investigations) – Al Jazeera English

Trump Takes On The World – BBC Two

Single documentary

My Childhood, My Country – 20 Years In Afghanistan – ITV – WINNER

9/11: Inside The President’s War Room – BBC One

Grenfell: The Untold Story – Channel 4

Nail Bomber: Man Hunt – Netflix

Factual series

Uprising – BBC One – WINNER

The Detectives: Fighting Organised Crime – BBC Two

9/11: One Day In America – National Geographic

Undercover Police: Hunting Paedophiles – Channel 4

Reality and constructed factual

Gogglebox – Channel 4 – WINNER

Married At First Sight UK – E4

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK – BBC Three

The Dog House – Channel 4

Specialist factual

The Missing Children – ITV – WINNER

Black Power: A British Story of Resistance – BBC Two

Freddie Mercury: The Final Act – BBC Two

Silenced: The Hidden Story of Disabled Britain – BBC Two

News coverage

ITV News At Ten: Storming of the Capitol – ITV – WINNER

Channel 4 News: Black To Front – Channel 4

Good Morning Britain: Shamima Begum – ITV

Sky News: Afghanistan: Endgame – Sky News

Live event

The Earthshot Prize 2021 – BBC One

The Brit Awards 2021 – ITV

The Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance – BBC One

Springwatch 2021 – BBC Two

Short-form programme

Our Land – Together TV – WINNER

Hollyoaks Saved My Life (Hollyoaks IRL) – YouTube

People You May Know – Financial Times

Please Help – BBC Three

Sport

Abu Dhabi Grad Prix – Sky Sports – WINNER

The Grand National – ITV Racing

Tokyo 2020 Olympics – BBC

Euros 2020 – England v Denmark – ITV