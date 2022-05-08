2022 BAFTA TV Awards: The FULL list of winners

The 2022 BAFTA TV Awards took place in London on Sunday evening.
Richard Ayoade hosted the awards show, which kicked off at 6pm, from The Royal Festival Hall.
Michelle Keegan, Aimee Lou Wood, Giovanni Pernice, Katie Piper, Lee Mack, Lorraine Kelly, Martin Freeman, Rochelle Humes, Rose Ayling-Ellis, Suranne Jones, Susanna Reid, Tom Daley and Oscar-winning actress Olivia Coleman all presented awards on the night.
Check out the full list of winners below:
Leading actress
Jodie Comer, Help – Channel 4 – WINNER
Denise Gough, Too Close – ITV
Emily Watson, Too Close – ITV
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown – Sky Atlantic
Lydia West, It’s A Sin – Channel 4
Niamh Algar, Deceit – Channel 4
Leading actor
Sean Bean, Time – BBC One – WINNER
David Thewlis, Landscapers – Sky Atlantic
Hugh Quarshie, Stephen – ITV
Olly Alexander, It’s A Sin – Channel 4
Samuel Adewunmi, You Don’t Know Me – BBC One
Stephen Graham, Help – Channel 4
Supporting actress
Cathy Tyson, Help – Channel 4 – WINNER
Céline Buckens, Showtrial – BBC One
Emily Mortimer, The Pursuit of Love – BBC One
Jessica Plummer, The Girl Before – BBC One
Leah Harvey, Foundation – Apple TV+
Tahirah Sharif, The Tower – ITV
Supporting actor
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession – Sky Atlantic – WINNER
Callum Scott Howells, It’s A Sin – Channel 4
David Carlyle, It’s A Sin – Channel 4
Nonso Anozie, Sweet Tooth – Netflix
Omari Douglas, It’s A Sin – Channel 4
Stephen Graham, Time – BBC One
Entertainment performance
Big Zuu, Big Zuu’s Big Eats – Dave – WINNER
Alison Hammond, I Can See Your Voice – BBC One
Graham Norton, The Graham Norton Show – BBC One
Joe Lycett, Joe Lycett’s Got Your Back – Channel 4
Michael McIntyre, Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel – BBC One
Sean Lock, 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown – Channel 4
Male performance in a comedy programme
Jamie Demetriou, Stath Lets Flats – Channel 4 – WINNERS
Joe Gilgun, Brassic – Sky Max
Ncuti Gatwa, Sex Education – Netflix
Samson Kayo, Bloods – Sky One
Steve Coogan, This Time with Alan Partridge – BBC One
Tim Renkow, Jerk – BBC Three
Female performance in a comedy programme
Sophie Willan, Alma’s Not Normal – BBC Two – WINNER
Aimee Lou Wood, Sex Education – Netflix
Aisling Bea, This Way Up – Channel 4
Anjana Vasan, We Are Lady Parts – Channel 4
Natasia Demetriou, Stath Lets Flats – Channel 4
Rose Matafeo, Starstruck – BBC Three
Drama series
In My Skin – BBC Three – WINNER
Manhunt: The Night Stalker – ITV
Unforgotten – ITV
Vigil – BBC One
Single drama
Together – BBC Two – WINNER
Death of England: Face to Face – Sky Arts
Help – Channel 4
I Am Victoria – Channel 4
Mini-series
Time – BBC One – WINNER
It’s A Sin – Channel 4
Landscapers – Sky Atlantic
Stephen – ITV
Soap and continuing drama
Coronation Street – ITV – WINNER
Casualty – BBC One
Emmerdale – ITV
Holby City – BBC One
International
The Underground Railroad – Amazon Prime
Call My Agent! – Netflix
Lupin – Netflix
Mare of Easttown – Sky Atlantic
Squid Game – Netflix
Succession – Sky Atlantic
Entertainment programme
Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway – ITV – WINNER
An Audience With Adele – ITV
Life & Rhymes – Sky Arts
Strictly Come Dancing – BBC One
Comedy entertainment programme
The Lateish Show With Mo Gilligan – Channel 4 – WINNER
The Graham Norton Show – BBC One
Race Around Britain – YouTube
The Ranganation – BBC Two
Scripted comedy
Motherland – BBC Two – WINNER
Alma’s Not Normal – BBC Two
Stath Lets Flats – Channel 4
We Are Lady Parts – Channel 4
Features
Big Zuu’s Big Eats – Dave – WINNER
Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing – BBC Two
Sort Your Life Out – BBC One
The Great British Sewing Bee – BBC One
Daytime
The Chase – ITV
Moneybags – Channel 4
Richard Osman’s House of Games – BBC Two
Steph’s Packed Lunch – Channel 4
Must-see moment
Strictly Come Dancing, Rose and Giovanni’s silent dance to Symphony – BBC One – WINNER
An Audience With Adele, Adele’s surprised by the teacher who changed her life – ITV
I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, Ant and Dec dig at Downing Street’s lockdown parties – ITV
It’s A Sin, Colin’s devastating Aids diagnosis – Channel 4
RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, UK Hun? – Bimini’s verse – BBC Three
Squid Game, Red Light, Green Light game – Netflix
Current affairs
Fearless: The Women Fighting Putin (Exposure) – ITV – WINNER
Four Hours At The Capitol – BBC Two
The Men Who Sell Football (Al Jazeera Investigations) – Al Jazeera English
Trump Takes On The World – BBC Two
Single documentary
My Childhood, My Country – 20 Years In Afghanistan – ITV – WINNER
9/11: Inside The President’s War Room – BBC One
Grenfell: The Untold Story – Channel 4
Nail Bomber: Man Hunt – Netflix
Factual series
Uprising – BBC One – WINNER
The Detectives: Fighting Organised Crime – BBC Two
9/11: One Day In America – National Geographic
Undercover Police: Hunting Paedophiles – Channel 4
Reality and constructed factual
Gogglebox – Channel 4 – WINNER
Married At First Sight UK – E4
RuPaul’s Drag Race UK – BBC Three
The Dog House – Channel 4
Specialist factual
The Missing Children – ITV – WINNER
Black Power: A British Story of Resistance – BBC Two
Freddie Mercury: The Final Act – BBC Two
Silenced: The Hidden Story of Disabled Britain – BBC Two
News coverage
ITV News At Ten: Storming of the Capitol – ITV – WINNER
Channel 4 News: Black To Front – Channel 4
Good Morning Britain: Shamima Begum – ITV
Sky News: Afghanistan: Endgame – Sky News
Live event
The Earthshot Prize 2021 – BBC One
The Brit Awards 2021 – ITV
The Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance – BBC One
Springwatch 2021 – BBC Two
Short-form programme
Our Land – Together TV – WINNER
Hollyoaks Saved My Life (Hollyoaks IRL) – YouTube
People You May Know – Financial Times
Please Help – BBC Three
Sport
Abu Dhabi Grad Prix – Sky Sports – WINNER
The Grand National – ITV Racing
Tokyo 2020 Olympics – BBC
Euros 2020 – England v Denmark – ITV