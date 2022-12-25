10 feel-good festive films to watch on Netflix this Christmas

There are tons of festive films to watch on Netflix this Christmas.

We have rounded up ten of our favourites that are sure to put a smile on your face.

Take a look:

Falling For Christmas

Falling For Christmas is a brand new festive film that joined Netflix last month.

IT’s about a newly engaged, spoiled hotel heiress (played by Lindsay Lohan) who gets into a skiing accident, suffers from total amnesia and finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner (Chord Overstreet) and his precocious daughter in the days leading up to Christmas.

Nativity!

This Holiday Season, elementary school teacher Paul Maddens (played by Martin Freeman) is charged with producing the school’s musical nativity play.

Competing against the fancy rival private school and his arch rival Gordon Shakespeare (Jason Watkins) for the honor of best reviewed show in town, the stakes are raised when Paul idly boasts that his ex-girlfriend Jennifer (Ashley Jensen), a Hollywood Producer, is coming to see his show with a view to turning it into a film. The only trouble is – they haven’t spoken in years.

With one “little white lie” escalating events out of control he becomes a local celebrity and at the center of quarreling parents and over-excited children desperate in their bid for fame and fortune. Maddens’ only hope is to get back in touch with Jennifer and lure Hollywood to town so that everybody’s Christmas wishes come true.

How The Grinch Stole Christmas

The Grinch is a bad tempered hairy green creature, who live inside a cave atop Mount Crumpit, overlooking the village of Whoville.

As the Whos of Whoville frantically prepare for their yuletide celebrations, The Grinch decides to put a stop to Christmas once and for all, and steals all their presents and decorations on Christmas Eve…only to finally come to learn that the true spirit of Christmas goes much deeper than tinsel and toys.

Deck The Halls

Steve (played by Matthew Broderick), suburban dad and Christmas enthusiast, finds a wrinkle in his well-ordered existence with the arrival of his new neighbor Danny (Danny DeVito).

Danny has big dreams and plans to illuminate his house with enough holiday lights to make it visible from space.

Not to be outdone, Steve declares a war of one-upmanship with Danny that threatens to drag the Christmas spirit through the slush.

Christmas With The Coopers

When four generations of the Cooper family come together for their annual Christmas Eve celebration, a series of unexpected visitors and unlikely events turn the night upside down, leading them all towards a surprising rediscovery of family bonds and the spirit of Christmas.

Starring Diane Keaton, Amanda Seyfriend, Olivia Wilde and more…

The Noel Diary

Cleaning out his childhood home at Christmas, a novelist (played by Justin Hartley) meets an intriguing young woman (Barrett Doss) searching for her birth mother.

Will an old diary unlock their pasts — and hearts?

Holidate

Sloane (played by Emma Roberts) and Jackson (Luke Bracey) hate the holidays. They constantly find themselves single, sitting at the kids table, or stuck with awkward dates.

But when these two strangers meet during one particularly bad Christmas, they make a pact to be each other’s “holidate” for every festive occasion throughout the next year.

With a mutual disdain for the holidays, and assuring themselves that they have no romantic interest in the other, they become each other’s perfect plus-one which leads to some hilarious and provocative hijinks.

However, as a year of absurd celebrations come to an end, Sloane and Jackson find that sharing everything they hate may just prove to be something they unexpectedly love.

Single All The Way

Desperate to avoid his family’s judgment about his perpetual single status, Peter (played by Michael Urie) convinces his best friend Nick (Philemon Chambers) to join him for the holidays and pretend that they’re now in a relationship.

But when Peter’s mother (Kathy Najimy) sets him up on a blind date with her handsome trainer James (Luke Macfarlane)— the plan goes awry.

Angel Falls Christmas

Jessica Lowndes and Chad Michael Murray star in this Christmas film.

It’s about a devoted doctor with little time for the Christmas Spirit who is in desperate need of an intervention from the unlikeliest of places— heaven.

Angela’s Christmas

An Irish animated film that is perfect to watch with your family this Christmas.

A Christmas Eve trip to church with her family gives young Angela an extraordinary idea, one that not everyone approves of.

