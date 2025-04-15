Inside Eden Rock St Barths – the luxurious resort owned by the parents of Spencer Matthews

If you’re a fan of the My Therapist Ghosted Me podcast, you’ve probably heard Joanne McNally make fun of her co-host Vogue Williams for constantly being away on holidays – often in St. Barths in the Caribbean.

This is the result of being married to Spencer Matthews, whose family owns the slice of paradise known as Eden Rock St Barths.

The resort is owned by the former Made In Chelsea star’s parents, David and Jane Matthews, with his mother also serving as the property’s “artist in residence.”

They purchased the property in 1995 and the hotel has just 37 rooms, giving it an extremely exclusive ambience.

Spencer shared that he “mostly grew up” on the Island when not in London, and looks back on the hotel being “full of cockroaches and feral cats” during his childhood before it underwent refurbishments.

Now, according to Condé Nast Traveller, the Eden Rock resort is hailed as one of the “Best Hotels in the World.”

Eden Rock’s most luxurious room is the “Villa Rockstar” which is “widely regarded as one of the world’s top 3 greatest beach houses.”

The accommodation spans a massive 1600 m² /17222 sq ft, and features a multi-faceted house described as resembling “a two hundred million dollar yacht on land.”

Staying in this room for one night will set you back €18,000 per night, for bed and breakfast for two guests.

Naturally, there is also a room named after Spencer himself, called “Spencer’s Room”, which the hotel’s website describes as a “Matthews family favourite.”

The room has a king size bed and is “an alluring sanctuary nestled just steps away from the vibrant beachfront.”

“This one-of-a-kind room is beloved for its private outdoor enclaves and eclectic Africana décor full of memories. Perched on the face of the rock, this capacious room benefits from a private patio in the back and a balcony overlooking the bay of St Jean.”

For some insight into dining at the Eden Rock; guests can head to the Sand Bar that is “the culinary heart of the hotel and its unique setting represents St Barths’ character and its laid-back beach style.”

“Setting the tone in the new colonial style atmosphere DJ and music playlists capture and evoke Eden Rock’s island vibes. The Sand offers a place for Gourmets wishing to enjoy refined well-balanced dishes whenever they feel like it…”

If you fancy a pre-dinner drink overlooking the Caribbean sunset, an Aperol Spritz is priced at €21 at the Eden Rock Bar.

Vogue and Spencer have just returned from another stay in St. Barths, along with their three children: Theodore, 6, Gigi, 4, and Otto, 2.

Taking to Instagram, Vogue shared a series of snaps of her and Spencer smiling and laughing with their pals, alongside the caption: “The best holiday with brilliant pals and our babies… ❤️.”

Fans commented on how happy the pair looked, after Vogue was recently forced to shut down speculation they had split.