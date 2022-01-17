Zendaya’s Best Fashion Moments To Date

When it comes to fashion, Zendaya can do no wrong in our eyes.

The 25-year-old actress always nails her red carpet looks and last year, she won the Designer of America’s Fashion Icon Award – making her the youngest ever recipient of the accolade.

We’re taking a look back at some of the actress’ best looks to date.

Ralph and Russo Party

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya)

In 2017, the Euphoria star she attended the Ralph and Russo after party during Paris Fashion Week.

She stepped out in this gorgeous gown for the event, which was complete with a dramatic train.

The Greatest Showman Premiere

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya)

At the Australian premiere of The Greatest Showman, Zendaya stole the show in this incredible butterfly print dress.

The former Disney Channel star matched her makeup to the Moschino gown, donning a yellow eyeshadow for the event.

Oscars 2018

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya)

Zendaya wowed at the Oscars in 2018, wearing a draped one-sleeved dress with all over gathering by Giambattista Valli.

She wore her hair in a scraped back bun, and accessorised with some dramatic, sparkly earrings.

After the Oscars, Zendaya headed to the Vanity Fair after party, and changed into another fab look.

The actress wore a custom Michael Kors Collection gown and Jennifer Behr bobby pins in her hair.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya)

Tiffany & Co. Paper Flowers Jewellery Event

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya)

Zendaya’s look for the Tiffany & Co. Paper Flowers Jewellery Event was inspired by Audrey Hepburn in Breakfast at Tiffany’s.

The star wore a beautiful Dice Kayek short blue dress with giant bishop sleeves and a large bow at her neckline.

The dress was complemented with white Louboutin’s that had black polka dots on them.

GQ Men of the Year Awards

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya)

Zendaya attended the GQ Men of the Year Awards in London in 2018 in this show-stopping dress.

The actress walked the red carpet in a colour-blocked Ralph & Russo Fall 2018 Couture gown, styling the dress with classic black pumps, smouldering eye makeup and slick hair.

Áme Jewellery Launch Event

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya)

Zendaya looked looked fresh and youthful as she donned a statement Marc Jacobs look from the Spring 2019 collection at the Áme Jewellery Launch Event in 2018.

The bright, voluminous dress was covered in luxe ostrich feathers.

She paired her glamorous number with pink Christian Louboutin heels and accessorised with a mini orange handbag.

Lady In Red

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya)

Zendaya became the new face of Lancôme in 2019.

Announcing the news on Instagram at the time, the 25-year-old shared a photo of herself in a flirty and fun red jumpsuit with a ruffled one shoulder neckline.

The vibrant red jumpsuit was part of the David Koma Fall 2019 collection.

Met Gala 2019

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya)

Zendaya looked like a real life princess when she attended the Met Gala in 2019.

She wore a custom Tommy Hilfiger gown that lit up in a magical moment, and her bag was shaped like Cinderella’s carriage.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya)

Zendaya embraced summer 2019’s hottest colour in this look – bright, bold orange.

For her appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, she wore a strapless Carolina Herrera dress that hit slightly above the knees.

The fabric was cinched at the waist with a bow-inspired detail that wrapped to one side, and the actress completed the look with an oversized bow headband in the same tangerine shade.

Emmys 2019

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya)

At the 2019 Emmy’s, Zendaya channelled Poison Ivy in a sultry emerald green gown.

The custom Vera Wang dress featured a sheer corset top and a long silk green skirt with a daring thigh-high slit.

The 25-year-old sported emerald green pumps on the night that matched the dress perfectly.

Critics Choice Awards 2021

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya)

Zendaya stole the show at the 2021 Critics Choice Awards in a Valentino dress and Bulgari jewellery.

The brunette beauty wore an ivory silk crêpe top and fluorescent-orange scuba, silk, organza, and taffeta ball skirt from the Italian label’s haute couture line.

She won the SeeHer Award on the night, an honour that recognizes the way she has defied stereotypes with her roles, pushing boundaries in the entertainment industry and beyond.

BET Awards 2021

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya)

Zendaya appeared at the 2021 BET Awards in a gorgeous purple dress inspired by Beyoncé’s 2003 Versace outfit.

The sheer halter dress had a plunging top half and the bottom half had a high slit.

Venice Film Festival 2021

Zendaya attended the Venice Film Festival in this Dion Lee Fall 2021 white cut-out, belt harnessed dress.

Her stylist Law Roach shared a look from Zendaya rocking this beautiful dress at the event.

Dune Premiere

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya)

Zendaya wore this incredible custom Balmain dress to the premiere of Dune.

Apparently the necklace is a 93-carat, cabochon-cut Colombian emerald – wowza!

2021 London Film Festival

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya)

For the 2021 London Film Festival, Zendaya’s look featured a chained corset and checkered midi skirt by Vivienne Westwood.

According to reports, the harness was made from oxidised brass and the Bogolan fabric skirt was printed with natural dye created in collaboration with the Ethical Fashion Initiative.

CFDA Awards

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya)

Zendaya wowed as she accepted one of the Fashion Icon Award at the CFDA awards in New York.

She wore a custom Vera Wang design, which was made up of a red hot crop top and a tiered, peplum-style skirt.

Spider-Man: No Way Home Premiere

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Law Roach (@luxurylaw)

Zendaya stepped out at the Spider-Man: No Way Home premiere with her boyfriend Tom Holland.

The 25-year-old wore a very on-theme taupe-colored gown covered in a black spiderweb pattern.

The stunning gown featured a plunging neckline, high thigh slit and spaghetti straps.

Euphoria Premiere

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya)

For the premiere of Euphoria season two, Zendaya wowed in an elegant gown from Valentino’s spring/summer 1992 collection.

The timeless look included thick vertical stripes of black and white, as well as a scalloped neckline.

She accessorised with a pair of gorgeous drop earrings.