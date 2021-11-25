Zara Black Friday Sale: Our Top Picks

It’s almost time for one of the most highly anticipated sales of the year – Zara’s Black Friday Sale.

The popular retailer are launching a 40% off sale on their app from 10pm tonight, November 25th to mark the occasion, before bringing the sale to their stores on Friday, November 26th.

We have rounded up our top picks from tonight’s sale, so you can nab some serious bargains on some gorgeous pieces.

Take a look:

Oversized Blazer

Zara always have the best blazers, so why not grab on in tonight’s Black Friday sale?

This gorgeous cream blazer with button detailing is perfect to wear over jeans or trousers for a dressier look, or for layering over a dress.

The blazer will be reduced from €69.95 to just €41.97 on the app tonight, so be sure to add it to your basket here.

Leather Shoulder Bag

Add a pop of colour to your wardrobe with this gorgeous green handbag.

The woven detail and chain strap give this bag a chic, expensive look, but you don’t have to break the bank for this accessory!

It is usually €59.95, but will be reduced to €35.97 in tonight’s sale.

It is also available in blue, orange, and sand here.

Leather boots

These leather boots are the ideal footwear for the wet and cold winter as they’ll keep you dry and comfortable without compromising style.

These boots are the perfect length to pair with jeans as well as your winter skirts and dresses.

They are usually €69.95, but will be reduced down to €41.97 from 10pm tonight here.

Beaded Mini Dress

Black Friday is the perfect time to get your outfits for the festive season sorted.

This beaded dress is perfect for your Christmas dinner party plans or for a New Year’s Eve celebration.

It usually costs €79.95, but it will be reduced down to €47.97 tonight here.

Striped Shirt Dress

This shirt dress is another must-have bargain this Black Friday.

The dress features a gorgeous black detail down the middle and across the waist and knees that will flatter your figure.

Get yours for just €35.97 (reduced from €59.95) on the Zara App tonight here.

Print Flared Trousers

We love these colourful flared trousers from Zara!

Let the gorgeous print do the talking, and pair these with a black body suit or polo neck and some chunky boots or black heels.

Pull these trousers back out in Spring and Summer and pair with a white or purple top for a brighter more seasonal look.

Reduced from €29.95, these are only €17.95 in tonight’s sale here.

Leather Gilet

Gilets are a wardrobe essential for these colder months. They’re the perfect way to get that extra bit of warmth while being stylish.

We’d pair this with a chunky black knit, some denim jeans, a heeled boot and a long black trench coat, but there are so many other ways to wear this piece.

Get it for only €33.57 (reduced from €55.95) on the Zara app tonight here.