We’re swooning over this Gossip Girl style blazer from Penneys

Penneys never fails to keep up with the latest trends.

Whether you’re shopping for a night out or a cute daytime look, they always have something to suit every budget.

If you’re on the hunt for a fab new addition to your wardrobe, this new Boucle Blazer from Penneys is a steal at €35.

This blazer looks like its straight off the set of Gossip Girl, and its a dead ringer for Chanel’s iconic boucle jackets.

It’s already gotten the stamp of approval from Penneys shoppers too, as many have taken to Instagram to gush over the designer dupe jacket.

After Primark shared a photo of the blazer, one shopper commented: “Wore mine tonight. Received many compliments ☺️ Total bargain!!!”

Another happy customer wrote: “I bought this jacket and love it!”