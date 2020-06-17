Una Healy encourages fans to ‘shop local’ as she promotes her shoe collection

The singer posed in stunning shoes from her collection

Una Healy encourages fans to ‘shop local’ as she promotes her shoe...

Una Healy has encouraged her followers to shop local and independent, as she posed in shoes from her own collection.

In her latest Instagram posts, The Saturdays star stunned in summer dresses styled with shoes from the Una Healy Original Collection.

The mother-of-two paired two pairs of heels from her collection with some colourful summer dresses and joked that she was “popping out to do some shopping”.

“Any excuse to get dressed up after lockdown!” she added.

These “Pineapple Fizz” open-toe heels will add a splash of colour to your summer wardrobe, and are available at €49.99 here.

You can also purchase a matching clutch bag from Una’s collection at €39.99 here.

The songwriter styled the shoes with a lemon-print, off-the-shoulder dress from Skeena’s 2019 Spring/Summer collection.

In another post, Una posed outside in a Las Cholas Studio green Habutai Cherry blossom print silk dress, which is available to purchase here.

She styled the look with her “Girls Lie Too” heels in Rouge Croc.

These shoes also come in a range of colours, and are available for €49.99 here.

Una captioned the post: “Summer is finally here 🙌🏻☀️#unahealyoriginalcollection available in independent shoe stores across Ireland and online worldwide! #ShopLocal #shopindependent @unahealyoriginalcollection.”

The mother-of-two launched her own range of shoes back in 2018.

The collection features stiletto high heels, block heels, trainers, and sandals in a range of styles and colours.

The entire Una Healy Original Collection is available online and across independent shoe shops in Ireland.