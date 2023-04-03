TikTok accounts you need to follow if you’re looking for summer wedding guest dress inspiration

Summer is just around the corner, and it can be a busy season for weddings.

If you’re attending a wedding in the coming months but aren’t sure to wear to it, you need to follow these TikTok accounts for some inspiration.

These content creators share stunning, affordable dresses that would be perfect to wear to a friend, colleague, or family member’s special day.

Take a look:

Lauren Candy (@laurencandy3)

Lauren Candy is a UK-based influencer who has 278.9k TikTok followers and over 13 million likes on the app.

The blonde beauty shares outfit inspiration for all sorts of occasions – including weddings, brunches, and holidays.

She also shares clothing hauls, mini vlogs, and Get Ready With Me videos on the platform.

Holly Jai (@hollyjai_)

Holly Jai is another UK-based content creator who has gone viral thanks to her wedding guest dress inspo videos.

She has 384.1k followers on the app, and her videos have been liked over 13.6 million times.

Along with her fashion content, Holly is known for sharing “greasy hair day hairstyles” and GRWM vlogs.

Camille Schuermans (@camilleschuermans)

Camille Schuermans is known for her fashion, beauty and lifestyle content.

Her latest TikTok video series is called ‘5 Days of Wedding Guest Outfits’, and her picks are absolutely gorgeous.

She has 147.6k followers on the app, and her videos have been liked over 3.4 million times.

Sheeeeoo (@sheeeeoo_)

Best known for her “daily outfit dosage”, Sheeeeoo is a must-follow on TikTok if you love all things fashion.

Whether you’re looking for wedding guest outfits, graduation dresses, or birthday fits, her wardrobe has it all.

She tries on the dresses and then struts her stuff in her room as if she is walking down a runway. Obsessed.

Robyn Pridmore (@robynpridmore)

Robyn Pridmore has been all over our FYPs recently.

We are seriously envious of her wardrobe – especially of her wedding guest dress fits.

From colourful maxis to floral minis, you are sure to get some inspiration from Robyn’s TikTok account – which has 500.4k followers.