This sparkly co-ord set is the perfect party outfit

If you have a special occasion coming up and you’re looking to dress to impress, you need this sparkly co-ord set in your life.

We are loving this mint bralette, blazer and mini skirt set from social media star Sarah Ashcroft’s popular clothing brand SLA The Label.

It was recently worn by Irish influencer Sophie Murray, as well as Love Island star Liberty Poole while she was in Los Angeles with her BFF Kaz Kamwi.

Made with luxe high shine glitter fabric, you will definitely turn heads in this stunning statement piece.

You can get the bralet for €36.95 here, the matching skirt for €48.95 here, and the cropped blazer for €84.95 here.

You can also swap out the skirt for a pair of the fab matching Santorini trousers, which will set you back €66.95 here.