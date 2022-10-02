This little black dress has gone viral on TikTok

Every girl needs a LBD in their wardrobe, and we’ve found the perfect one.

Irish influencer Sophie Murray and 2021 Love Island bombshell Lucinda Strafford have both purchased Zara’s new pinstriped dress, and showed off their stunning looks on TikTok.

Sophie said: “Perfect little black dress from Zara. Let’s try her on. She’s a pinstripe, the buttons, everything, she’s gorgeous.”

The Dublin based content creator paired the dress with a matching black scarf for “serious Hannah Montana vibes”, and a pair of boots.

One fan commented on Sophie’s video: “love love love the dress!!!!!!”, while a second wrote: “I neeeeed this dress.”

Lucinda also shared a video of her in the gorgeous LBD, with the audio: “Can I hear a little commotion for the dress?”

Want to get your hands on the viral dress?

You can buy it on the Zara website for €‎69.95 here.