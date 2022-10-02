Ad
This little black dress has gone viral on TikTok

Sophie Murray / Lucinda Strafford
Every girl needs a LBD in their wardrobe, and we’ve found the perfect one.

Irish influencer Sophie Murray and 2021 Love Island bombshell Lucinda Strafford have both purchased Zara’s new pinstriped dress, and showed off their stunning looks on TikTok.

Sophie said:  “Perfect little black dress from Zara. Let’s try her on. She’s a pinstripe, the buttons, everything, she’s gorgeous.”

@sophie_murraayy

Little black Zara dress 🖤🫶🏼 #zarahaul #zaradress

♬ original sound – Sophie Murray

The Dublin based content creator paired the dress with a matching black scarf for “serious Hannah Montana vibes”, and a pair of boots.

One fan commented on Sophie’s video: “love love love the dress!!!!!!”, while a second wrote: “I neeeeed this dress.”

Lucinda also shared a video of her in the gorgeous LBD, with the audio: “Can I hear a little commotion for the dress?”

@lucinda

Zara new in >>

♬ original sound – Sarah

Want to get your hands on the viral dress?

You can buy it on the Zara website for €‎69.95 here.

