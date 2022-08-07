Ad
This is the viral dress Irish influencers are LOVING right now

Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
A stunning satin ASOS dress has gone viral on TikTok.

The pink mini dress features a plunge neck and gorgeous floral embellishment.

Popular Irish influencer Sophie Murray wore the dress on her recent trip to New York, with one fan describing the look as “Samantha Jones from Sex and the City vibes”.

@sophie_murraayy

this dress 🥹💘

♬ original sound – Peach Girl

Emma McEvoy also bought the viral dress this week, and described it as “Dua Lipa at Versace party vibes”.

The dress is €169.99, but new ASOS customers can get 15% off the dress using the code TEAMASOS. Students can also get money off the dress using their UNIDAYS discount code.

You can buy the dress here.

@emmanoodlee

It’s giving dua lipa at Versace party vibes #asos

♬ son original – sbmedit

