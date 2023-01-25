This is the top Irish influencers are loving right now

A cute black top is a wardrobe staple, and we’ve found the perfect one from Zara.

As seen on Irish influencers Sophie Murray and Emma McEvoy, the black tube top with zip detailing is flying off the shelves right now.

Sophie styled the top with a pair of black trousers, a black Christian Dior handbag, a fabric choker by GABSLUK, and a huge black scrunchie by designer Aisling Kavanagh.

The Dublin-based content creator shared her look on TikTok and Instagram, and her followers are obsessed.

One commented: “I need this entire look 😍😍”, while a second wrote: “This look is INSANE! you look stunning 🥰”

Emma, who is currently living in London, also wore the top for her recent birthday celebrations.

She paired it with some white trousers from Primark, a silver handbag, and black heels.

One follower said of the top: “OMG ITS A NEEEEEED”, and another wrote: “I need need need.”

Want to steal Emma and Sophie’s style?

You can buy the viral top for €25.95 here.