This is the perfect suit for party season

The countdown to Christmas is on, which means it’s officially party season.

If you’re looking for a stunning sparkly outfit to wear for a night out with pals or a dinner date this holiday season, then we’ve found the perfect suit for you.

SLA The Label by Sarah Ashcroft recently released a bronze version of their popular gold blazer, crop top and trousers set – and it’s flying off the shelves.

Made from a luxe high shine glitter fabric, this statement set will have you turning heads this Christmas time.

There are many ways to wear this three-piece set: You can wear the items all together, pair the bralette with a cute mini skirt or black trousers, wear the blazer over a LBD, or pair the trousers with a simple black top.

The trousers cost €64.95, the bralette will set you back €35.95, and the blazer is €105.95.

The blazer and trousers are currently sold out, but there will be a restock very soon, so make sure you sign up here to be notified when they are back in stock.