This is the ‘must-have’ party season top

Everyone needs a bit of sparkle in their wardrobe for party season.

Irish influencer Rosie Connolly has found the perfect party piece from Zara, and it’s selling out fast.

The shiny crop top, which features stunning multicoloured rhinestone appliqués, can be styled with a cute skirt or a simple pair of jeans or trousers for the ultimate party season look.

Taking to Instagram to share a reel of her wearing the top, Rosie wrote: “Don’t walk… R U N ✨ the must have party season top from @zara 🤤🤤🤤🤤”

One fan commented on the post: “Ordered it this morning , never checked out so fast 🤣”

Another wrote: “Saw it online and wasn’t sure but now I have to have it 😍😍😍”, while a third penned: “That top 😍”

This fab top is sure to sell-out fast, so grab it before it’s gone!

You can buy it for €49.95 in Zara stores or online here.