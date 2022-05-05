An Irish designer was featured on the red carpet at the Met Gala this year

An Irish designer was featured on the red carpet at the Met Gala on Monday night.

Paula Rowan, renowned glove designer and leather specialist, gifted a pair of her ‘Montserrat’ gloves to model Anok Yai for the star-studded event.

The 24-year-old paired the leather gloves with a pink sequinned gown by Michael Kors for the red carpet, and looked absolutely stunning.

In a post shared on Instagram, Paula said she was “absolutely thrilled” to see Anok wearing one of her creations.

“It’s the first time my gloves have made an appearance at the Met Gala so it’s a particularly special moment,” she wrote.

“Thank you Anok you looked stunning & to all involved.”

Irish stylist Emily O’Donnell wore the same gloves in silver to The Gossies last month, where she won the award for Best Celebrity Stylist.

The Dublin native paired the gloves with a yellow dress from Ollie and Mac.

In a post on her Instagram Story, Emily wrote: Amazing to see Irish designer @paularowangloves on @anokyai at the #MetGala this week.”

“They are the same gloves I wore at the Gossie Awards a few weeks ago ☺️.”