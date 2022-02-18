This gorgeous new suit from Penneys is perfect for spring

We don’t know about you, but we’re in serious need of a wardrobe refresh for spring.

In a matter of weeks we’ll be waving goodbye to our massive winter coats for lighter attire, making room for some new pieces – like this stunning new suit from Penneys.

The cream double-breasted blazer and high waist peg leg trousers are the perfect transition outfit for spring, and will be the ultimate staple in your wardrobe.

You can dress the suit down by wearing it with a white tee and trainers, or glam it up with a pair of killer heels and jewellery to match.

Don’t be afraid to switch it up either and mix and match both with existing pieces in your wardrobe.

The suit is available in stores nationwide right now, with the blazer priced at €30 and the trousers costing just €18.