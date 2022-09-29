This €8 SKIMS dupe is going viral

People have been running to SHEIN to get their hands on an €8 bodysuit, which has been compared to shapewear from Kim Kardashian’s brand SKIMS.

It all started when TikTok user @chisomaimee posted a video of her trying on the SKIMS “dupe” and raving about the product.

She said: “I look like I’m wearing a corset but it feels like I’m wearing nothing. How have they done that? I am never taking this off.”

One fan commented on the post: “Ok heading to shein,” while another wrote: “Goodbye savings, hello shein order.”

So, how can you get your hands on this SKIMS dupe? Well, the exact bodysuit in the above viral video has since sold out, but there is a very similar one still in stock.

It is available in black or dusty pink in sizes S, M or L for just €8 here.

One shopper left a review that reads: “This fits PERFECTLY and when I say perfectly girlll🤩”

“I had a dress that I wanted to wear for weeks but I didn’t like how it looked so I started looking for shape wear bodysuits but I swear if you look for these anywhere else they are super pricey.”

“So I was shocked when I saw the price for this one and had pretty low expectations but wow I was left speechless! It looks and feels like it’s definitely worth more than $10!! Recommend 10/10 🤩 please like if this was helpful🥰”