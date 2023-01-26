These Skims dupes are going viral on TikTok

Girls run, don’t walk to Boohoo!

The popular online retailer recently launched the Sexy In My Skin collection, which includes ultra-flattering jumpsuits, unitards and dresses.

The collection is going viral on TikTok, with many people comparing it to Kim Kardashian’s shapewear brand Skims.

Similar to Skims, you can buy the pieces in black, chocolate brown, stone, and Khaki.

The collection usually costs between €22 and €35, but there is currently a sale on site so you can buy the pieces for a fraction of the price.

Our favourite pieces from the collection are the Slinky Maxi Dress, which is on sale here for €16.80, and the Slinky Unitard Jumpsuit – which is also on sale for €18 here.

Check out the whole collection here