These Skims dupes are going viral on TikTok

Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Girls run, don’t walk to Boohoo!

The popular online retailer recently launched the Sexy In My Skin collection, which includes ultra-flattering jumpsuits, unitards and dresses.

The collection is going viral on TikTok, with many people comparing it to Kim Kardashian’s shapewear brand Skims.

@nicolejackmckenzie

@boohoo 🖤✨ #skimsdupe #skimsdress #justgirlythings #skimsdressdupe

♬ Austin Millz Ladies And The City – MillzMondays

Similar to Skims, you can buy the pieces in black, chocolate brown, stone, and Khaki.

The collection usually costs between €22 and €35, but there is currently a sale on site so you can buy the pieces for a fraction of the price.

Our favourite pieces from the collection are the Slinky Maxi Dress, which is on sale here for €16.80, and the Slinky Unitard Jumpsuit – which is also on sale for €18 here.

Check out the whole collection here.
@tellbellx7

OMGGGGG WHO WANTS THE LINKS!? @boohoo I’m obsessed! 😍 #skimsdupes #skims #boohoo #viralskimsdress #fyp

♬ Flowers – Miley Cyrus

