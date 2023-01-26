These Skims dupes are going viral on TikTok

Girls run, don’t walk to Boohoo!
The popular online retailer recently launched the Sexy In My Skin collection, which includes ultra-flattering jumpsuits, unitards and dresses.
The collection is going viral on TikTok, with many people comparing it to Kim Kardashian’s shapewear brand Skims.
@nicolejackmckenzie
@boohoo 🖤✨ #skimsdupe #skimsdress #justgirlythings #skimsdressdupe
Similar to Skims, you can buy the pieces in black, chocolate brown, stone, and Khaki.
The collection usually costs between €22 and €35, but there is currently a sale on site so you can buy the pieces for a fraction of the price.
Our favourite pieces from the collection are the Slinky Maxi Dress, which is on sale here for €16.80, and the Slinky Unitard Jumpsuit – which is also on sale for €18 here.
@tellbellx7
OMGGGGG WHO WANTS THE LINKS!? @boohoo I’m obsessed! 😍 #skimsdupes #skims #boohoo #viralskimsdress #fyp