These Irish influencers are showcasing their style in a new way

Fashion influencers have become a go-to when it comes to looking for outfit inspiration, with social media stars showcasing their favourite looks online and where to shop them.

In an ever-changing online world, a new trend has emerged as a way for bloggers to show-off their fashionable finds to their large social media followings.

With the rise of TikTok and Instagram Reels, these Irish influencers are creating short but effective videos showing off their style.

Sophie Murray (@sophie_murraayy)

Dublin native Sophie Murray is known for her stunning style, flawless hair and makeup routines, and her hilarious Agony Aunt Instagram Stories.

With 37.8k Instagram followers, this social media star is now taking the TikTok world by storm – trying out different viral trends while also trying on a variety of outfits in a fun way.

Freya Broni (@freyabroni)

Freya Broni describes her Instagram feed as her “personal mood board” – where she shares her favourite looks, what inspires her, and promotes body positivity with her 18.9k followers.

Freya also has taken some of her regular beauty and fashion hauls over to TikTok, showing her followers how she accessorises her stylish looks.



Emma McEvoy (@emmanoodle)

Cork native Emma McEvoy has become so well-known for how she styles Zara’s high-waisted trousers that her followers have rebranded them “The Emma Noodle trousers”.

The Zara Queen is known for her chatty styling videos, regularly sharing ‘Keep Or Toss’ Instagram Stories to ask her 39.2k followers for their advice on what clothes she should hang on to and what to get rid of.

Aisling Chan (@aislingchan)

Aisling Chan creates glowy makeup looks and shares the best haircare tips with her 34.4k followers, as well as posing in gorgeous minimal chic outfits.

For her TikToks and Reels, the fashion blogger takes on a different approach – styling herself to look like A-list celebs like Ariana Grande and Hailey Bieber.

