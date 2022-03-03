These are the Zara pieces Irish influencers are loving at the moment

Looking for some fashion inspo?

These Irish influencers have shared some of their favourite pieces from Zara right now, and we are obsessed.

Take a look:

White Corset Top

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SOPHIE MURRAY (@sophie_murraayy)

Corset style tops are so in right now, and we love this white one worn by Sophie Murray.

It is selling out very fast, with limited sizes available left online, so you’ll have to snatch this piece up ASAP.

Buy yours for €22.95 here.

Pastel Pink Suit

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Louise Cooney (@louisecooney_)

Louise Cooney and Sophie Murray are both huge fans of this gorgeous pastel pink suit.

The pastel pink blazer, which features shoulder pads and front welt pockets, is available for €59.95 here.

You can shop the matching high-waisted trousers for €39.95 here, and style with a white cami top for just €7.95 here.

Bright Green Midi Dress

Ashley Kehoe wore this gorgeous bright green midi dress while on her recent trip to Lisbon.

It features a sweetheart neckline, adjustable thin straps, draped detail and a slit at the front.

It is also available in black, and will set you back €45.95 here.

Knit Dress with Chains

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐑𝐋𝐄𝐄𝐍 𝐌𝐔𝐑𝐏𝐇𝐘 (@charleenmurphy)

Charleene Murphy wore this fab dress to the Mrs Glam Magnificent palette launch earlier this week.

The camel, V-neck midi dress features thin straps with chain appliqués crossed at the back.

It is also selling out fast, so grab yours here for €39.95.